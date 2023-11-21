EXCLUSIVE: Kamal Haasan congratulates Ishaan Khatter on Pippa; says it reminded him of himself at Ishaan's age

Following the OTT release of the Ishaan Khatter starrer, biographical war film Pippa, quite a stir was created. Notably, it is centered around the backdrop of 1971’s Indo-Pakistan war, with Khatter essaying the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta.

After netizens showered the movie with adulation on social media, Pinkvilla has now exclusively learned that veteran star Kamal Haasan has praised Ishaan Khatter after having watched Pippa.

After Pippa released on November 10, Kamal Haasan heaped praise on the film’s cast and crew

The source revealed that Haasan also extended wishes to Khatter for his performance and said that "it reminded him of himself when he was Ishaan's age."

The source revealed that Haasan also extended wishes to Khatter for his performance and said that "it reminded him of himself when he was Ishaan’s age."

When Ishaan Khatter saluted the crew of Pippa

The young actor is relishing the success of his latest venture, Pippa at the moment. Earlier, the actor acknowledged the hard work that was put into the movie by the crew members for delivering an electrifying binge material.

While thanking fans for the outpouring of love, he highlighted how Pippa is the result of the ‘serious’ work put in by the team of film, leading to the curation of an ‘extraordinary story’.

“From Balli to Capt Balram Singh Mehta. What a ride. Thank you so much for the overwhelming love. This film is the result of an incredible set of people who put in serious, serious work to realize this extraordinary story. My salutes to my crew and huge love to our audiences,” Khatter mentioned.

About Pippa

Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, Pippa also stars actress Mrunal Thakur in a key role. Furthermore, it also features actors Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan. Having premiered on Amazon Prime Video on November 10, Pippa is an adaptation of real-life events that took place during the Battle of Garibpur.

