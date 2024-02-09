TBMAUJ: Ishaan Khatter-rumored GF Chandni Bainz review Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s film; call it a ‘laugh riot’

The much-awaited romantic comedy drama movie, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, led by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon is the current buzz on social media. The film is all set to release in the theaters today. Touted as an Impossible Love Story, Kriti takes up the role of a robot, offering the audience an innovative romance brewing between a young man and artificial intelligence. Ahead of its release, a special screening in Mumbai was held last night, which was attended by the team and their family members.

Amongst others, Shahid Kapoor’s loving brother Ishaan Khatter with his girlfriend Chandi Bainz and mother Nelimma Azeem graced the event. After watching the film, the rumored lovebirds took to their social media as they reviewed the film.

Ishaan Khatter and Chandni Banzi 'thoroughly enjoyed' TBMAUJ

A while back, Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram stories and shared a detailed review of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The Dhadak actor posted a happy photo of the lead stars with directors Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.

He expressed, “TBMAUJ what a laugh riot! And such a deceptively clever and provocative film!” he continues by writing, “So much more than meets the eye! The conversation will linger beyond the theatre! Enjoyed thoroughly (accompanied by a red-heart emoji).”

@shahidkapoor what a priceless performer you are bhai. Can’t imagine anyone else bringing both the laughs and the depth the way you did. @kritisanon how incredibly you’ve aced such a tricky role! Sifra is iconic (accompanied by a robot emoji) @maddockfilms @i_aradhana @real.amijoshi,” he wrote on a concluding note.

Advertisement

In addition to this, Ishaan’s rumored lady love Chandni Bainz also shared that she “Loved every bit of it” and tagged @shahidkapoor @kritisanon @maddockfilms. “You guys are not ready what’s coming with #TBMAUJ (accompanied by eye emoji)”

Take a look:

Ishaan Khatter calls TBMAUJ 'bahut badhiya'

It is worth-mentioning that Ishaan Khatter while exiting the theater with his girlfriend and mother was also captured by the paparazzi. Upon being asked by the paps how did he like the film, the actor said, “Bahut Badhiya (very nice)” and also gave a thumbs-up.

Take a look:

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, the film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra in important roles.

ALSO READ: Yami Gautam gets emotional as husband Aditya Dhar praises her; latter calls him ‘luckiest guy in this world’