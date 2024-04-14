Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are ‘brothers in arms’ as they flex biceps in new PICS; fans gush over duo

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are one of the most beloved sibling duos in town. They often take to social media to extend their support for each other’s work or give glimpses into their bonding time. Shahid recently shared pictures from their latest workout session in which the pair flaunted their biceps for the camera. Shahid and Ishaan’s physique had fans gushing over them and showering praise in their reactions.

Shahid Kapoor gives peek into Sunday workout session with Ishaan Khatter

Today, on April 14, Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram and dropped a few pictures from his Sunday workout session with brother Ishaan Khatter. In the photos, Shahid and Ishaan, dressed in their gym wear, posed in front of a large mirror. They flaunted their toned biceps, wearing intense expressions on their faces. Shahid also treated his followers to a closeup shot while flexing the muscles in his upper arm.

Shahid’s caption perfectly summarized the pictures, saying, “Brothers in arms !! #sundayworkout.”

Have a look!

Fan reactions to Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s new workout pictures

Fans were left in awe of Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s fitness, appreciating them in the comments section under the post. One person said, “So beautiful so elegant just looking like a wow,” while another wrote, “Hottest brother in the town.”

A user called the duo, “Duplicate” while another complimented them by saying, “This Duo (fire emoji).” Many others showcased their love with red hearts and fire emojis.

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s professional front

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which released in February, 2024. The romantic comedy also starred Kriti Sanon in the role of a robot, SIFRA. Looking ahead, Shahid is currently busy with the shooting of Deva. Ashwatthama The Saga Continues and season 2 of the web series Farzi are also in his future lineup.

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter last featured in the biographical war film Pippa in 2023, alongside actress Mrunal Thakur. He is set to be a part of the mystery drama series The Perfect Couple, which will stream on Netflix.

