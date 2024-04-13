Kunal Kemmu on splitting bills with Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter on international trips; 'Andar chalta rehta hai'

Kunal Kemmu who is currently making news for his directorial debut with Madgaon Express opens up on splitting bills with Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter during their international trips.

By Gautam Batra
Updated on Apr 13, 2024  |  07:16 PM IST |  2.7K
Pic Courtesy: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

Kunal Kemmu may have never worked with Shahid Kapoor or Ishaan Khatter on a film but they share a very strong bond. The trio has been on several trips together, and their pictures have given us travel goals. The actor and filmmaker recently shared insights from their international trips and how they manage the costs involved.

Kunal Kemmu on splitting bills with Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter during International trips

During an interview with MensXP, Kunal Kemmu talked about his trips with Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. When asked if they split the bills, the actor and filmmaker said yes. “Yes it gets split. Because our tour is multiple days, there is a split system.”

“Koi bole na bole, andar chalta rehta hai. I think woh hardwired hai aur woh hisbaab lagne lagta hai. (Even if someone doesn’t say anything, it’s going on in everyone’s mind. It is hardwired that we will start figuring out the expenses.)" he added.

Kunal Kemmu talked about the costs of these trips earlier too. During a conversation with Mashable India, he said that these trips are expensive but not so much that you would need to sell your kidney. "So if you can buy an iPhone, you can do these trips,” he said.


Kunal Kemmu's work front

Kunal Kemmu is currently in the news for his latest comedy film, Madgaon Express which has received love from critics as well as the audience. After a slow opening, the film sustained well at the box office and crossed the Rs 25 crore mark in India recently. Going by the trend, it's expected to do a lifetime business of Rs 35 crore.

With Madgaon Express, Kunal has made his debut as a director. The film stars Avinash Tiwary, Pratik Gandhi, and Divyenndu in the lead roles.

About Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express is an out-and-out comedy film revolving around three childhood friends who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track. It marks the dynamic trio's first collaboration on the silver screen in a light-hearted comedy. 

Backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, directed and written by Kunal Kemmu, Madgaon Express hit cinemas on March 22, 2024. 

ALSO READ: INSIDE PICS: Kareena Kapoor goes green, Saif Ali Khan twins with Taimur, Soha-Kunal and others join Eid celebration

About The Author
Gautam Batra

Gautam Batra loves to observe tiny details in cinema. He has a special place in his heart for films

...

Credits: MensXP
