Top 13 young Bollywood actors ruling audience's hearts: Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan to Kartik Aaryan

The film industry has witnessed the emergence and ascent of numerous new-generation actors in recent years. While veteran actors still enchant audiences with their timeless allure, a new wave of young Bollywood actors has also carved out their own niche in the spotlight. With compelling off-screen personas and the ability to mesmerize viewers with their on-screen performances, they consistently grab headlines.

While some have already amassed massive fan bases, others are steadily building a loyal following for themselves. Let's take a glimpse at a selection of young male actors in India, all under 40 years old, who are currently commanding attention with their debonair looks, talent, and charisma.

List of 13 young actors in Bollywood who are currently dominating the scene:



1. Ishaan Khatter

Date of Birth: November 1, 1995 (age 28)

Ishaan Khatter, son of actors Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khattar, made his initial screen appearance as a child in the 2005 film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, alongside his half-brother Shahid Kapoor. His first leading role was in Beyond the Clouds (2017), and he achieved commercial success with Dhadak in 2018. Ishaan also starred in the British miniseries A Suitable Boy (2020).

2. Siddhant Chaturvedi

Date of Birth: April 29, 1993 (age 30)

Siddhant Chaturvedi, one of Bollywood’s young actors, gained recognition through his role in the web series Inside Edge before making his mark on the silver screen as a street rapper in the critically acclaimed Gully Boy in 2019. His repertoire further includes roles in the romantic drama Gehraiyaan and the coming-of-age film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

3. Tiger Shroff

Date of Birth: March 2, 1990 (age 33)

Tiger Shroff, born to actor Jackie Shroff and his wife Ayesha Shroff, made his foray into Hindi cinema with the movie Heropanti in 2014. He has demonstrated his prowess in a variety of mainstream films, particularly excelling in the action genre with hits like Baaghi and War. In addition to his acting abilities, Tiger is renowned for his flawless dancing and martial arts skills, solidifying his position among the roster of popular young Indian actors.

4. Kartik Aaryan

Date of Birth: November 22, 1990 (age 33)

Kartik Aaryan, one of the youngest actors in Bollywood, initially pursued an engineering degree while simultaneously auditioning for movie roles. He made his acting debut in 2011 with the comedy film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Kartik has achieved commercial success with movies like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, while also earning critical acclaim for performances in films such as Dhamaka and Satyaprem Ki Katha.

5. Vicky Kaushal

Date of Birth: May 16, 1988 (age 35)

Vicky Kaushal, a prominent figure among young actors in India, initially appeared in minor roles in several films before catapulting into the spotlight with his lead role in the 2015 film Masaan. Since then, Vicky has been involved in a plethora of projects, such as Raazi, Sanju, Sardar Udham, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sam Bahadur, Dunki, and more, solidifying his reputation for talent and versatility. His portrayal in the 2019 war drama Uri: The Surgical Strike earned him the prestigious National Award.

6. Varun Dhawan

Date of Birth: April 24, 1987 (age 36)

Varun Dhawan, the son of acclaimed filmmaker David Dhawan, burst onto the Bollywood scene with a spectacular debut in the 2012 film Student of the Year. Since then, he has carved a niche for himself, particularly excelling in the comedy genre with hits like the Dulhania series. However, Varun has also demonstrated his acting chops in more serious roles, earning critical acclaim for performances in films such as Badlapur and October.

7. Vikrant Massey

Date of Birth: April 3, 1987 (age 36)

8. Aditya Roy Kapur

Date of Birth: November 16, 1985 (age 38)

Aditya Roy Kapur, one of the young heroes in Bollywood, achieved his breakthrough role in Aashiqui 2 in 2013. His filmography includes Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Malang, Ludo, and more. Aditya has also gained prominence in the OTT space with the series The Night Manager.

9. Ranveer Singh

Date of Birth: July 6, 1985 (age 38)

10. Arjun Kapoor

Date of Birth: June 26, 1985 (age 38)

11. Sidharth Malhotra

Date of Birth: January 16, 1985 (age 39)

Sidharth Malhotra debuted into the industry with the Karan Johar film Student of the Year in 2012 and went on to star in various popular films including Ek Villain, Kapoor & Sons, Shershah, and made his OTT debut with the action series Indian Police Force.

12. Ayushmann Khurrana

Date of Birth: September 14, 1984 (age 39)

13. Rajkummar Rao

Date of Birth: August 31, 1984 (age 39)

