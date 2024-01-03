Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Ishaan Khatter meet King and Queen of Bhutan; 10 PICS that give a peek into their soulful trip

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and their kids Misha and Zain jetted off to Bhutan to celebrate New Year 2024. They were also joined by Shahid’s brother Ishaan Khatter, their mom Neliima Azeem, as well as Mira’s parents Vikramaditya Rajput and Bela Rajput. Shahid, Mira and Ishaan have been on a photo-sharing spree, giving us a peek into their fun vacay! Now, Mira has shared a fresh set of pictures, revealing they met the King and Queen of Bhutan.

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Ishaan Khatter pose with King Jigme Khesar-Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan

In her latest post, Mira Rajput shared a series of pictures, one of which shows Shahid Kapoor, Mira, Ishaan, Bela and Vikramaditya Rajput posing with King Jigme Khesar and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan. In her caption, Mira Rajput wrote, “Bhutan : The People’s Kingdom. So grateful to have met His Majesty The King @kingjigmekhesar and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen of Bhutan and spent time on many occasions during our stay.. Their warmth, humility and generosity envelopes one into the comfort of chatting and interacting candidly. Yet their pride for the country,their people and its heritage reminds one of their innate regality.”

Pictures from Shahid and Mira’s Bhutan trip with Ishaan, Neliima Azeem and others showcase all the fun they had during their trip. Let’s check out 10 pictures that give a sneak-peek into their fun-filled vacay!

Advertisement

Apart from the group picture, Mira Rajput also shared two other pictures, in which she is seen posing with the Queen of Bhutan. One of the pictures shows Mira dressed traditionally in a bright pink and golden outfit, while another one shows her in a pink sweater with black pants. The picture gives a glimpse of the scenic beauty of Bhutan, in the background.

More glimpses from Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput and Ishaan Khatter’s fun Bhutan vacay

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor also shared several pictures from their trip to Bhutan. “In 2024 take a little time to smile. Happy new year all,” he wrote. One of the black-and-white photos shows him, Mira, Misha, Zain and Ishaan chilling by the river. Meanwhile, Shahid and Ishaan are seen posing with their mom Neliima Azeem against the backdrop of a massive tree. Another picture captures a candid moment between Mira Rajput and Neliima Azeem.

Meanwhile, Mira Rajput also shared some pictures with her family, and wrote, “Happiest place in the world.. is with the fam Also the boys took the best photos so I guess their dumps are better?”

In another picture, Mira Rajput is seen posing with her daughter Misha Kapoor in front of a massive Buddha statue in Bhutan. “Om Mani Padme Hum Grateful for everything,” she wrote.

Lastly, Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor tried their hand at archery. The Pippa actor shared a series of pictures and videos sharing glimpses of them trying archery. “Come on 2024 @shahidkapoor hit the target first,” he wrote. Check out the post below!

Clearly, the family had a great time together celebrating New Year in Bhutan, and these pictures are proof!

Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter’s work front

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor will be sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon in an untitled romantic drama. Legendary actor Dharmendra will also be a part of this project. Shahid will also be seen in the film Deva, alongside Pooja Hegde. It will be directed by Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter, who was last seen in Pippa, will be seen with Nicole Kidman in The Perfect Couple.

ALSO READ: OTT Debut 2023 Results: Farzi star Shahid Kapoor wins hearts and title by earning majority votes