Who wore what at TBMAUJ screening; From Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor

The handsome Shahid Kapoor and the lovely Kriti Sanon recently starred in the romantic film Teri Baaton Me Aisa Uljha Jiya. On February 8th, a screening for the movie was held, attended by A-list celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and many others.

The glamorous soiree spotlighted the stars' most drool-worthy looks. Many of the actresses brought their A-game to the red carpet. Fashionistas, dive in deeper and check out their stylish picks.

Kriti Sanon's casually chic look in a black top and cargo pants

Starting with lead actress Kriti Sanon, she graced the red carpet in a black, body-flattering top with a sweetheart neckline. The top hung on thin noodle straps and was paired with leather cargo pants, featuring a glossy, finished texture that added drama. She accessorized with a golden chain and black pointed-toe pumps.

Shahid Kapoor's all-black dapper style

Next was lead actor and star Shahid Kapoor. This handsome hunk showed off his dapper side, opting for a basic black tee paired with matching black pants. Furthermore, he added a black denim jacket. He wore a silver chain with a pendant and rounded out his accessory game with a pair of black shoes. He quite literally nailed the look.

Rakul Preet Singh's oh-so-gorgeous yellow mini dress

Rakul Preet Singh also attended the screening of Teri Baaton Me Aisa Uljha Jiya. She was spotted donning an oh-so-cute floral printed mini dress. The sunny yellow dress featured half sleeves, a diamond neckline, and tiered detailing. Her accessories included simple golden hoops paired with brown high-ankle boots, perfectly complementing the look.

Mira Rajput's casual elegance in a white corset top and denim jeans

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, also graced the red carpet. She wore a pristine white corset top with an asymmetric neckline and dolphin hem. The off-shoulder top featured full sheer sleeves, adding elegance. On bottom, she opted for dark wide-leg high-waisted denim pants. Her accessories included stone-studded earrings, a silver wristwatch, and a brown handbag. As always, Mira managed to perfectly balance style and sophistication.

Ishaan Khatter exuded noir elegance in a black ensemble

The next man on the list is Shahid Kapoor's younger brother, Ishaan Khatter. Just like his brother, he wore a sheer black shirt and paired it with matching black pants. The actor also opted for a pair of black formal shoes.

Janhvi Kapoor's pristine white top and grey trousers combo

The last look was all about shine and sparkle, showcased by the gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor. She wore a grey corset top with an uneven hemline. The strapless top was paired with grey trousers featuring a flared hem. The standout element of her look was the silver pointed-toe heels. As usual, her glam game was on point with a peachy makeup look. Overall, her ensemble exuded classy elegance.

So which of the looks do you fashionistas like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

