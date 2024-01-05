7 Best Hindi horror movies on Amazon Prime: Anushka Sharma's Pari to Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot: Part One

Horror movies are incredibly exciting to watch from the comfort of your own home. With fear being such a powerful emotion, people from all walks of life can connect and appreciate the thrill of horror stories.

Amazon Prime Video offers a fantastic selection of top-notch Hindi horror films for you to binge on. We have carefully curated a comprehensive list of the best ones available on the platform. This amazing collection includes titles like Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif and Pari featuring Anushka Sharma. Get ready for some spine-chilling entertainment!

7 Best Hindi Horror Movies on Amazon Prime to binge watch

1. Phone Bhoot (2022)

Running Time: 2 hr 16 min

IMDB Rating: 5.2/10

Movie Star Cast: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar, Siddhant Chaturvedi

Director: Gurmmeet Singh

Writer: Ravi Shankaran, Jasvinder Singh Bath

Year of release: 2022

Phone Bhoot is a supernatural horror film with a twist of comedy. The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. It follows the story of two Ghostbusters who are approached by a ghost with a business idea. The film is funny and scary in equal measure and is worth giving a watch. Some performances, especially of Siddhant and Ishaan, are cherry toppings on this cake.

Advertisement

2. Chhorii (2022)

Running Time: 2 hr 9 min

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Movie Star Cast: Nushrratt Bharucha, Pallavi Ajay, Mita Vashisht

Director: Vishal Furia

Writer: Vishal Furia, Vishal Kapoor

Year of release: 2021

Chhorii is one of the most well-made Hindi horror films that went under the radar during the pandemic. The film is directed by Vishal Furia and is a remake of the Marathi-language film Lapachhapi which was also made by Furia. It stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, and Saurabh Goyal. Chhorii follows the story of a pregnant women who must save herself from the paranormal forces.

3. Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship (2020)

Running Time: 1 hr 54 min

IMDB Rating: 5.4/10

Movie Star Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Ashutosh Rana, Meher Vij

Director: Bhanu Pratap Singh

Writer: Bhanu Pratap Singh

Year of release: 2020

Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship is a horror film written and directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. Starring Vicky Kaushal, Ashutosh Rana, and Meher Vij, the film follows the story of a shipping officer who tries to unravel the mystery behind a ghost ship on the shores of Mumbai. Vicky, who is always reliable, doesn't disappoint as a hero who is vulnerable and scared. The film was released right before the pandemic and was overlooked by many.

4. Pari (2018)

Running Time: 2 hr 16 min

IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Star Cast: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani

Director: Prosit Roy

Writer: Prosit Roy, Abhishek Banerjee

Year of release: 2018

Pari is headlined and produced by Anushka Sharma and follows the story of a girl named Rukshana who has a mysterious past. The film is directed by Prosit Roy and is easily one of the scariest films to come out of Bollywood in recent times. It deals with cults and unlike other flicks, it remains a slow burn that gets under your skin. Do give it a watch if you haven't already.

Advertisement

5. Tumbbad (2018)

Running Time: 1 hr 44 min

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Movie Star Cast: Sohum Shah, Jyoti Malshe, Rudra Soni

Director: Rahi Anil Barve

Writer: Mitesh Shah, Adesh Prasad, Rahi Anil Barve, Anand Gandhi

Year of release: 2018

Tumbbad is hands down one of the finest horror films to come out of India in the past few decades. The film perfectly blends a folk tale of greed with a genuinely scary story. Set in pre-independence India, the film follows the story of Vinayak Rao whose greed ultimately engulfs him. Tumbbad was years in the making and it was finally released in 2018 and became a critical and commercial success.

6. Kaal (2005)

Running Time: 2 hr 6 min

IMDB Rating: 4.7/10

Movie Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi

Director: Soham Shah

Writer: Soham Shah

Year of release: 2005

Kaal was the first horror film under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions banner. It was written and directed by Sohan Shah and starred Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta and Vivek Oberoi. An unconventional horror film with a message about forest conservation, Kaal did not do well when it came out. However, its uniqueness and strong message make it different from other films in the genre. It's an unmissable gem if you are a horror fan.

7. Bhoot (2003)

Running Time: 1 hr 53 min

IMDB Rating: 6.4/10

Movie Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Urmila Matondkar, Nana Patekar, Rekha

Director: Ram Gopal Varma

Writer: Sameer Sharma, Lalit Marathe

Year of release: 2003

Before any of these filmmakers came into the limelight, Ram Gopal Varma was delivering some really fine horror films. Back in 2003, he directed Bhoot which was one of its kind of film in Bollywood. Unlike other horror films that are set in desolate locations, this one was set right in the middle of a Mumbai apartment. Starring Ajay Devgn, Urmila Matondkar, Nana Patekar, Rekha, Tanuja, and Victor Banerjee, the film is genuinely scary and unnerving accompanied by strong performances from its cast. Bhoot has aged like fine wine over the years.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 7 Best Indian Horror Web Series: Radhika Apte's Ghoul to Kalki Koechlin's Bhram