7 Best Hindi horror movies on Amazon Prime: Anushka Sharma's Pari to Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot: Part One
Here is a curated list of seven really interesting Hindi horror films on Amazon Prime Video that you can enjoy at the comfort of your home. This list includes films from past two decades.
Horror movies are incredibly exciting to watch from the comfort of your own home. With fear being such a powerful emotion, people from all walks of life can connect and appreciate the thrill of horror stories.
Amazon Prime Video offers a fantastic selection of top-notch Hindi horror films for you to binge on. We have carefully curated a comprehensive list of the best ones available on the platform. This amazing collection includes titles like Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif and Pari featuring Anushka Sharma. Get ready for some spine-chilling entertainment!
7 Best Hindi Horror Movies on Amazon Prime to binge watch
1. Phone Bhoot (2022)
Running Time: 2 hr 16 min
IMDB Rating: 5.2/10
Movie Star Cast: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar, Siddhant Chaturvedi
Director: Gurmmeet Singh
Writer: Ravi Shankaran, Jasvinder Singh Bath
Year of release: 2022
Phone Bhoot is a supernatural horror film with a twist of comedy. The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. It follows the story of two Ghostbusters who are approached by a ghost with a business idea. The film is funny and scary in equal measure and is worth giving a watch. Some performances, especially of Siddhant and Ishaan, are cherry toppings on this cake.
2. Chhorii (2022)
Running Time: 2 hr 9 min
IMDB Rating: 6.7/10
Movie Star Cast: Nushrratt Bharucha, Pallavi Ajay, Mita Vashisht
Director: Vishal Furia
Writer: Vishal Furia, Vishal Kapoor
Year of release: 2021
Chhorii is one of the most well-made Hindi horror films that went under the radar during the pandemic. The film is directed by Vishal Furia and is a remake of the Marathi-language film Lapachhapi which was also made by Furia. It stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, and Saurabh Goyal. Chhorii follows the story of a pregnant women who must save herself from the paranormal forces.
3. Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship (2020)
Running Time: 1 hr 54 min
IMDB Rating: 5.4/10
Movie Star Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Ashutosh Rana, Meher Vij
Director: Bhanu Pratap Singh
Writer: Bhanu Pratap Singh
Year of release: 2020
Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship is a horror film written and directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. Starring Vicky Kaushal, Ashutosh Rana, and Meher Vij, the film follows the story of a shipping officer who tries to unravel the mystery behind a ghost ship on the shores of Mumbai. Vicky, who is always reliable, doesn't disappoint as a hero who is vulnerable and scared. The film was released right before the pandemic and was overlooked by many.
4. Pari (2018)
Running Time: 2 hr 16 min
IMDB Rating: 6.6/10
Movie Star Cast: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani
Director: Prosit Roy
Writer: Prosit Roy, Abhishek Banerjee
Year of release: 2018
Pari is headlined and produced by Anushka Sharma and follows the story of a girl named Rukshana who has a mysterious past. The film is directed by Prosit Roy and is easily one of the scariest films to come out of Bollywood in recent times. It deals with cults and unlike other flicks, it remains a slow burn that gets under your skin. Do give it a watch if you haven't already.
5. Tumbbad (2018)
Running Time: 1 hr 44 min
IMDB Rating: 8.2/10
Movie Star Cast: Sohum Shah, Jyoti Malshe, Rudra Soni
Director: Rahi Anil Barve
Writer: Mitesh Shah, Adesh Prasad, Rahi Anil Barve, Anand Gandhi
Year of release: 2018
Tumbbad is hands down one of the finest horror films to come out of India in the past few decades. The film perfectly blends a folk tale of greed with a genuinely scary story. Set in pre-independence India, the film follows the story of Vinayak Rao whose greed ultimately engulfs him. Tumbbad was years in the making and it was finally released in 2018 and became a critical and commercial success.
6. Kaal (2005)
Running Time: 2 hr 6 min
IMDB Rating: 4.7/10
Movie Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi
Director: Soham Shah
Writer: Soham Shah
Year of release: 2005
Kaal was the first horror film under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions banner. It was written and directed by Sohan Shah and starred Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta and Vivek Oberoi. An unconventional horror film with a message about forest conservation, Kaal did not do well when it came out. However, its uniqueness and strong message make it different from other films in the genre. It's an unmissable gem if you are a horror fan.
7. Bhoot (2003)
Running Time: 1 hr 53 min
IMDB Rating: 6.4/10
Movie Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Urmila Matondkar, Nana Patekar, Rekha
Director: Ram Gopal Varma
Writer: Sameer Sharma, Lalit Marathe
Year of release: 2003
Before any of these filmmakers came into the limelight, Ram Gopal Varma was delivering some really fine horror films. Back in 2003, he directed Bhoot which was one of its kind of film in Bollywood. Unlike other horror films that are set in desolate locations, this one was set right in the middle of a Mumbai apartment. Starring Ajay Devgn, Urmila Matondkar, Nana Patekar, Rekha, Tanuja, and Victor Banerjee, the film is genuinely scary and unnerving accompanied by strong performances from its cast. Bhoot has aged like fine wine over the years.
