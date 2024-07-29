Who is naughtier among Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's kids Taimur or Jeh? Pediatric nurse reveals

The pediatric nurse of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's kids is no less than a celebrity, also because she has seen after kids of several stalwarts. Lalita D'Silva recently sat in conversation with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush YouTube channel where she spoke about several things that shape her job and about the Khan family she has been associated with for quite some time now.

Who is more naughty - Taimur or Jeh?

“Both are my favorites,” Lalita started with and added, “I think Jeh is the naughtiest but he is cutely naughty. He is very cute and very naughty but he is very beautiful.” D'Silva also revealed that while the couple’s eldest child Taimur is very close to Saif Ali Khan, Jay is mumma’s boy. She corrected soon after, “Jeh is close to both of them.”

How does Kareena Kapoor Khan treat her staff?

Lalita D'Silva further in our conversation spoke about how Kareena Kapoor Khan is quite normal. “I've never really experienced that (tantrums) bilkul nahi. 8 saal bitaaye maine uske sath, bilkul nahi hain,” she said while adding that both Kareena and said are very simple human beings.

The nurse further revealed that it’s routine at Saifeena’s home that their staff will eat exactly what they eat as well. “Aisa nahi ki ‘mere staff ko ye nahi khana, mai jo kha rahi hu wohi kyu?’ Bilkul nahi. Kuchh alag nahi hai,” Lalita said adding that not even the quality of food grains is different.

D'Silva said that there’s no limitation and there have always been times when the Khan couple sit in front of their staff and have their meals.

Watch out the entire conversation of Lalita D'Silva with Pinkvilla here:-

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married on October 16, 2012, and became parents to their first child Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016. They welcomed their second son Jehangir Ali Khan on February 21, 2021. On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

She will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. Saif on the other hand is gearing up for the release of his Telugu movie Devara: Part 1.

