Will Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Mohabbatein re-release in theaters on its 25th anniversary? Find out

It's a wave of re-releases, and if you grew up in the '90s or are a Bollywood movie enthusiast, you'll definitely recall the frenzy surrounding Mohabbatein. Released in 2000, this romantic drama starring Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan quickly became a fan favorite due to its memorable love stories, iconic music, and grand storytelling. Now, Jimmy Shergill has revealed whether the movie will be re-released in theaters on its 25th anniversary in 2025, stating, "25 pe toh karni hi chahiye" (it should happen on the 25th anniversary).

In an interview with ANI, Jimmy Shergill, who played Karan in the film, was asked about the possibility of a re-release of Mohabbatein, the actor said, "25 pe toh karni hi chahie. (It definitely should be done for the 25th anniversary) Even today, kids watch the film whenever it's on TV, and it feels amazing to be part of such a timeless movie."

As the iconic film approaches its 25th anniversary next year, fans are speculating whether it will be re-released in theaters, following the trend of several classic films making a return to the big screen this year.

Directed by Aditya Chopra, Mohabbatein featured an impressive cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma and Jimmy Shergill.

The film tells the story of several love affairs set in a prestigious college, where love and strict discipline clash under the rule of a stern principal. The film’s music became an instant hit, and its memorable dialogues continue to resonate with fans to this day.

On the work front, Jimmy's latest movie Sikandar ka Muqaddar released on Netflix on November 29, 2024. The movie also stars Avinash Tiwary, Rajeev Mehta, and Tamannaah Bhatia in lead roles.

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar is an intense thriller that follows a relentless cop who, after an unresolved diamond heist, becomes fixated on pursuing his main suspect. This obsession culminates in a dramatic final confrontation where both characters face the truth.

Produced by Shital Bhatia under the Friday Storytellers banner, the film is directed by Neeraj Pandey.

