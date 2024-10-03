In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan conquered the box office as his 3-releases, Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki went ahead to collect around Rs 2500 crore at the global box office. Ever since, there has been a strong buzz on the next set of feature films for SRK. Over the last few months, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the King Khan has zeroed down and locked two action-packed spectacles for the big screen – the Sujoy Ghosh-directed King with Siddharth Anand, and the YRF Spy Universe film, Pathaan 2. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Shah Rukh Khan is aiming to have a 3-film line-up in place before he starts shooting for King.

According to sources close to the development, Shah Rukh Khan is reading several scripts, and is looking to lock in another feature film, preferably in the non-action space. We hear that SRK is in talks in with Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan for a big-ticket adventure film. “Shah Rukh Khan has met almost every filmmaker in the last few months, and heard the ideas they had for him. But nothing really excited him. Now, Shah Rukh Khan is in talks with the Stree 2 team of Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added, “Amar and Dinoo have a big-ticket adventure film for SRK, and are exploring the possibilities of a collaboration. It would not be a part of the Stree Universe, but mark the beginning of a new one. Two to three meetings have taken place, and Shah Rukh Khan is yet to take-a-decision on the same. More discussions are expected to take place in the months to come by, before he takes a call on doing or not doing the film. The Maddock Film aside, SRK is also continuously in touch with Raj and DK for their comic action thriller, as he has connected to the subject and wants to do a film with them, subject to a little rework on the loopholes. Apart from the adventure film and the comic action thriller, he is in talks with some makers from the South for action films, but there’s nothing locked.”

While KING is scheduled to go on floors from January-2025, and wrap up by mid-2025, Aditya Chopra is aiming to take Pathaan 2 on floors by the end of 2025/early 2026. “While the shoot schedules of King and Pathaan 2 are locked and on paper, SRK is exploring if he can work on a new-age commercial film in between the two action-packed entertainers. He is expected to take a call on Amar Kaushik, Raj & DK, or something else by the end of this year,” the source concludes.

Talking of Pathaan 2, Aditya Chopra is expected to lock the director for this tentpole Spy Universe Saga by February / March 2025. By then, the producer will finish the writing work on the film with his team – Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala. If the Shah Rukh Khan x Amar Kaushik x Dinesh Vijan collaboration falls in place, it would mark the union of the key players of the Rs 500 crore club.

