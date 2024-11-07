Sikandar ka Muqaddar: Tamannaah Bhatia, Jimmy Shergill and Avinash Tiwary’s Netflix film to release on THIS date

Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, and Jimmy Shergill have teamed up for director Neeraj Panday's upcoming Netflix thriller Sikandar Ka Muqaddar. The streaming platform recently unveiled the film's poster and confirmed its release on November 29, 2024.

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar is described as a gripping thriller in which, after an unsolved diamond heist, a determined cop becomes obsessed with chasing his prime suspect, leading to a final confrontation where both face the truth.

The intriguing poster featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, Jimmy Shergill and Avinash Tiwary read, "Teen aaropi, lekin kaun apradhi? Case jald hi khulega. Watch Sikandar ka Muqaddar, out 29 November, only on Netflix!"

See post here:

Netizens were quick to react to the poster and one wrote, "tammy is the only actress, who is currently killing it both in movies and on ott as well". One wrote, "All the best Tammu". One wrote, "A good name for a movie. Looking forward to this". One person commented, "This is gonna be really interesting, I’m so hyped!!".

Someone wrote, "Finally Jimmy is getting his due credit". One social media user wrote, "So so so much excited".

In an old interview with Bollywood Hungama, Neeraj Pandey discussed the project, expressing excitement about the continued collaboration between Netflix and Friday Storytellers. He described Sikandar Ka Muqaddar as a heist thriller that spans 18 years and was filmed across various locations in India and abroad.

Advertisement

Pandey also mentioned his eagerness to work with a talented ensemble cast and the Friday Storytellers team. He expressed hope that audiences would show the same love and appreciation for this project as they had for their previous ones.

The film directed by Pandey has been produced by Shital Bhatia. The film has been made under the banner of A Friday Storytellers Production.

On the work front, Tamannaah was recently seen in Stree 2, starring alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, where her song Aaj Ki Raat became a chartbuster.

Meanwhile, Avinash gained recognition for his role in Laila Majnu alongside Triptii Dimri, which was recently re-released in theaters. He was last seen in Kunal Kemmu's Madgaon Express, featuring Divyenndu and Pratik Gandhi.

ALSO READ: Vikrant Massey admits receiving threats over his role in The Sabarmati Report: ‘I’m dealing with it or…’