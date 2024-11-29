Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas kiss Malti Marie in PICS from Thanksgiving celebration; actress says 'Grateful for the life we're building together'

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her Thanksgiving celebration, featuring her and Nick Jonas planting a sweet kiss on their daughter Malti Marie Jonas' forehead. The Citadel 2 star also wrote a heartfelt note, expressing her gratitude, saying, "Grateful for the life we're building together."

In the first photo, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas can be seen hugging Malti Marie and giving her a sweet kiss on her forehead, a truly heartwarming moment. The second image features a paper-cut glass with "Thanksgiving" written on it.

In the following pictures, PeeCee gives a sneak peek into her delicious Thanksgiving meals, including a tart, apple pie, chocolate chip cookies, roasted turkey, and an upside-down pineapple cake.

One of the following pictures shows gift bags from none other than little munchkin Malti, with her name on them, while the other pictures feature a name card of the Jonas family on the dinner table.

The post read, "So grateful for the life we’re building together @nickjonas.. With tremendous gratitude in my heart, I’d like to thank everyone that has been in my corner all these years. It’s so important for a person to have champions and I’m very lucky to have always had that. May you all be surrounded by love and loved ones. Happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating."

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen in the highly anticipated second season of the spy series Citadel, which also stars Richard Madden in a leading role. Chopra recently wrapped up filming for the show, sharing glimpses of her final day on set.

In addition to Citadel, Priyanka has completed filming for Heads of State and The Bluff, both of which are also on her list of upcoming projects.

Regarding her Bollywood return, Priyanka will be starring alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara. While the film has been delayed, Alia recently provided an update, emphasizing the intention is to bring the movie to life due to the strong subject matter and collaboration with a talented team. However, she mentioned that timing constraints are currently hindering its progress.

