WATCH: Aishwarya Rai turns heads as she returns to Mumbai sans daughter Aaradhya amidst divorce rumors with Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai is a diva par excellence who enjoys a mammoth amount of fan following. Despite being selective with the films she does, the actress never ceases to turn heads with her public appearances. Yet again, the actress turned heads as she returned to Mumbai without her daughter, Aaradhya, amidst swirling divorce rumors with Abhishek Bachchan.

Today, on November 28, Aishwarya Rai was spotted at the airport as she returned to Mumbai from an event in Dubai. In a video shared by the paps, the actress looked like a vision in black while she made her way towards her awaiting car. The Devdas actress acknowledged the shutterbugs with a sweet smile and waved towards them before leaving.

For her latest airport outing, Aish was seen in a black and gray jacket paired with matching jeggings and sneakers. She left her hair open and carried a dewy makeup that accentuated her overall beauty. The actress was also seen carrying a bag pack on her shoulders.

Notably, the actress who is often accompanied by her daughter, Aaradhya to most of her public appearances, was missing this time.

Meanwhile, soon after the video of her arrival went viral, fans couldn’t help but gush over her beauty. A fan wrote, "She lived her life now.. " another fan called her, "Gorgeous & Classy" and another user agreed stating, "Yes she is" while another user said, "Queen always queen."

In addition to this, several fans dropped red hearts and fire emojis reacting to the post.

The divorce rumors of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been floating on the internet for a long time now. Though the couple has maintained a dignified silence on the speculations, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a blog that indirectly expressed his strong reaction to the ongoing rumors around his family.

“Speculations are speculations... they are speculated untruths, without verifications... Verifications are sought by the seekers to authenticate their business and commercials of the profession they be in...,” a part of his long note read.

On the professional front, Aish was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: II whereas Abhishek is currently enjoying the release of his latest film, I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar.

