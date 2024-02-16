Yami Gautam opens up about her pregnancy with Aditya Dhar: 'We believe in the institution of having a family...'

Yami Gautam is one of the few actresses who has had a successful transition from television to film. She is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Article 370. Yami and Aditya Dhar announced their pregnancy at the film's trailer launch. In a recent interview, she spoke about her pregnancy and shooting the film in that phase.

Yami Gautam talks about her pregnancy

In an interview with India Today, Yami Gautam spoke about her pregnancy and said that she and Aditya Dhar believe in the constitution of marriage. She said: “We believe in the institution of having a family and nurturing our child and giving him or her the values we hold."

She further added that it is important to inculcate these things into our children. The actress also said that she enjoyed striking a balance between her pregnancy and shooting Article 370. "I really enjoyed this phase of balancing my work and I had to shoot the film also, all action portions were shot before. I had him (Aditya) by my side, my family by my side and blessed to be working what I enjoy doing and of course, being careful and being cautious also but not overthinking things which are not required."

Yami stated that she does not read too much about what one should do or not do during pregnancy.

Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar announced pregnancy during Article 370 trailer launch

On February 8th, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar attended the trailer launch of Article 370. At the event, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child. At one point, the actress got emotional as Dhar praised her and called himself the ‘luckiest guy in this world’.

Dhar confirmed the news by saying, "We will get to know that if it's gonna be Laxmi or a Ganesha....there's a baby on the way. It was an amazing time because the way the film happened and the way we got to know about the baby honestly, it almost felt like..wo Abhimanyu waali story yaad aa gyi (it reminded me of Abhimanyu's story). The baby knows exactly about how 370 was abrogated."

Yami Gautam on working with Aditya Dhar post marriage

The actress earlier spoke about working with Dhar after her marriage. She said: "I was asked several times after URI: The Surgical Strike and after marriage when we would collaborate. It was always about the right script at the right time, with the right opportunity. I feel thankful to Aditya that Article 370 came my way."

She continued, "Aditya has always believed in talent, doing an anti-cast, empowering talent, and creating opportunities to reap more. I thank him and Lokesh Bhaiyya (Dhar, producer of the film) for being great producers. Both brothers started their production company B62 Films with this film. Article 370 is a very important film for us as people who belong to the cinema, and personally as family."

Dhar and Yami worked on the 2019 action war film URI which turned out to be a major success. The duo then started seeing each other and got married in 2021.

Article 370 is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, and helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. It marks the second collaboration between Aditya and Yami after URI. The film will be released theatrically on February 23rd, 2024 and it is set in the backdrop of the abrogation of Article 370 which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

