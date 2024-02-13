Yami Gautam shares importance of 'scripting process'; has THIS to say about working in Article 370

Yami Gautam acted in several movies across different Indian languages before stepping into Bollywood in 2012 with Vicky Donor. Following her appearance in OMG 2 last year, she is now looking forward to starring in a thriller called Article 370. Now, the actress has expressed her enjoyment in being involved in the scripting process as an actor.

Actress Yami Gautam, preparing for her new action-political-drama movie 'Article 370', mentioned that she finds joy in contributing to the script as an actor. Being engaged in the film's development from the scripting phase aids actors in grasping their character's growth and storyline.

During a recent interaction with IANS, she elaborated on the same and said, “I am an actor who enjoys being a part of the scripting process. Filmmaking is a collaboration of different creative minds coming together to create something as one. Working in 'Article 370' has been one of the most satisfying experiences.”

The actress also shared her thoughts on working with the cast and crew, expressing her experience. She mentioned that Vaibhav (Tatwawadi) and Ashwini (Kaul) did fantastic work in the film. They were very cooperative and pleasant to work alongside. It's always great to collaborate with actors who bring a lot of enthusiasm and vigor to their roles. Additionally, she had the chance to work with skilled technicians during the project. She added, “Based on my experience of working with Aditya (Jambhale, the director), he has so much regard for his technicians. As a director, he believes in them.”

About Article 370

Article 370 assures an intriguing plot based on actual events that influenced the destiny of Kashmir, according to a press statement. The story evolves amid efforts to combat terrorism in Kashmir through the abolition of Article 370. The significant move by the Central government on August 5, 2019, to abolish Article 370 dramatically transformed the status of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir, leading to its division into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

In the trailer, Yami Gautam portrays a NIA agent battling terrorism with her powerful performance. After her impressive role in OMG 2, she appears ready for another remarkable performance. Priyamani also shines in her role, while Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar immediately captivate audiences with their portrayals as the Prime Minister and Home Minister, respectively.

