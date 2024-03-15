Yodha: Mahaveer Jain thanks Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani; shares nephew Divyansh's review of film

The much-anticipated action-packed extravaganza, Yodha, has finally hit theaters today. As eager audiences throng to cinemas to witness the Sidharth Malhotra-led spectacle, the film industry has begun sharing their opinions. Renowned film producer Mahaveer Jain has offered a heartfelt review from his nephew Divyansh, who recently experienced the film. In addition, the filmmaker extended his gratitude to the entire cast and crew, including Sidharth, Disha Patani, Karan Johar, and others.

Mahaveer Jain shares his nephew Divyansh’s review of Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha

In a heartfelt statement, Mahaveer Jain showered praise on Yodha and its dedicated team. He began by expressing his sincere gratitude, stating, “Thank You Karan, Sid, Disha, Shashank & Team, Yodha deserves all the love.”

The producer then shared his nephew Divyansh's reaction after watching the film last night, emphasizing how deeply impressed he was. He recounted, “My nephew Divyansh saw the film last night and was bowled over by the film. He was in awe of most elements of the film - The constantly surprising screenplay, An extremely dynamic plot, unique action sequences, direction and incredible performances by all actors.”

Further lauding the movie, the producer revealed, “He called Yodha one of the best hijack films in Indian history. And Yodha is a film which will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.”

Expressing his admiration, Mahaveer Jain added, “I’ve always thought of Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan to be landmark Filmmakers and this is another big feather upon their caps.”

Concluding his message, he remarked, “Thank you Karan, Sid, Disha, Shashank, writers, directors and entire team of Yodha. The film deserves to get all the love from the audiences.”

About Sidharth Malhotra's movie Yodha

Presented by Amazon Prime and Dharma Productions in collaboration with Mentor Disciple Entertainment, the film Yodha features Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, this cinematic venture is brought to life by producers Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

