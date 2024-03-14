Yodha Screening: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani arrive with family; Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Karan Johar dazzle in style

The much-awaited action-packed film Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna, is creating a buzz as its release date approaches. To keep the excitement going, the makers arranged a special screening for friends and family. The event saw the entire cast and crew in attendance, along with several other prominent guests.

As the red carpet rolled out, celebrities arrived dressed to impress, adding glamour to the occasion. Let's delve into who graced the event and what they wore to steal the spotlight.

Bollywood celebs attend the screening of Yodha

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made quite the stylish duo at the screening. Their affection for each other was evident as they walked hand in hand, radiating love. Sidharth looked suave in a black and grey ensemble, while Kiara Advani exuded boss babe vibes in a chic blue blazer and trouser set. They graciously posed for the cameras, their smiles lighting up the event. Take a look.

The spotlight truly shone on a heartwarming moment when the couple, accompanied by their families, gathered for a group photo. It was a beautiful sight, capturing the essence of togetherness and love that you simply can't afford to miss.

Advertisement

Disha Patani was an absolute vision in a stunning silver maxi dress. Her dewy makeup, flowing locks, and adorned necklace added to her radiant beauty, making her shine even brighter. As she struck a pose alongside the Shershaah actor, her elegance and grace were truly captivating.

Karan Johar made a striking appearance at the screening, exuding his signature charm and style. Dressed in a fashionable ensemble, he looked dapper as ever, complementing his look with his trademark smile.

Tiger Shroff, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar, added his charismatic presence to the event. Sporting a sleek black shirt and trousers ensemble paired with stylish shades, he looked effortlessly handsome.

About Yodha

In Yodha, the storyline unfolds with the hijacking of a passenger plane by terrorists. An off-duty soldier among the passengers takes charge, devising a strategic plan to thwart the hijackers and ensure the safety of everyone aboard despite facing additional obstacles like engine failure.

Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the film promises an intense and gripping narrative. Audiences can look forward to experiencing the adrenaline-fueled action when the film hits the silver screen on March 15, 2024.

ALSO READ: Yodha: Is Sara Ali Khan part of Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani starrer?