Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra says ‘Nothing looks better on a man than uniform’; reacts to doing romantic films

Sidharth Malhotra is currently gearing up for the highly anticipated release of his action-packed film, Yodha. The actor takes on the role of a commando, set to defend his country with unwavering determination. In a recent interaction, Sidharth shared his perspective on starring in multiple patriotic movies, expressing that, in his opinion, nothing looks better on a man than a uniform. He also reacted to taking on more romantic roles.

Sidharth Malhotra on doing multiple patriotic roles and plans for romantic films

During a recent media interaction in Delhi, where the cast and crew of the upcoming movie Yodha were engrossed in promotions, Sidharth Malhotra addressed a question about his involvement in multiple patriotic projects, such as films Shershaah, Mission Majnu, and even his OTT series Indian Police Force.

In response, Sidharth shared that his inclination towards such roles seemed to have occurred by chance. He admitted to being particularly drawn to the allure of a uniform, expressing, “I think nothing looks better on a man than uniform whether it be any form of service in the country.” Sidharth highlighted that he wears a fictitious uniform in Yodha, having previously portrayed characters in military and police uniforms. In this film, they have created their own Yodha unit, allowing him to explore another version of the uniform.

Regarding romantic roles, Sidharth revealed that Yodha incorporates a subtle love story element, as hinted in the trailer. According to him, while the character is not entirely devoid of emotional depth, it doesn't unfold as a complete love story. Sidharth suggested, “But we are right here, promoting a Dharma Productions film so maybe you should ask Mr Karan Johar when is he making his next romantic film for me to do.”

About Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha

Alongside Sidharth Malhotra, the movie boasts the presence of actresses Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in significant roles. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the film centers around a high-stakes hijack scenario. It is set to hit the big screens on March 15, 2024.

