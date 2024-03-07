Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra earns praise from award-winning action director Craig Macrae; 'He handled it like a boss'

With a remarkable portfolio featuring films like Ek Villain, Brothers, Mission Majnu, and Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra has solidified his position as Bollywood's go-to actor for action-packed performances. From his early days as Kukad Kamal Da to now portraying a formidable Yodha, Sidharth's evolution in the genre showcases his unwavering commitment and prowess as an actor. In his upcoming film, Yodha, Sidharth takes on the skies, intensifying the action as he battles terrorists who have seized control of a hijacked flight.

Yodha's action secrets: Sidharth Malhotra's mastery takes center stage

In an exclusive behind-the-scenes (BTS) video, fans are treated to a sneak peek into the making of Yodha, witnessing Sidharth Malhotra and his team unravel the mysteries behind the film's most gripping action sequences. The video showcases Sidharth's hands-on approach to his craft, where he practices close-quarter combat skills and executes high-octane stunts personally.

Renowned South African action choreographer Craig Macrae, featured in the video, commended Sidharth's rapid learning curve in mastering hand-to-hand combat and knife techniques, despite their novelty to him. The award-winning action director mentioned that Sidharth was particularly easy to teach, learning complex techniques in just one showing, and handling the action scenes “like a boss”.

Take a look:

About Yodha

The action-packed Yodha trailer earlier had already ignited fervor among fans, showcasing Sidharth Malhotra's unparalleled intensity. The recent unveiling of the BTS action video elevates the anticipation, promising an even more thrilling spectacle than expected. Yodha is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, is a collaboration between Amazon Prime, Dharma Productions, and Mentor Disciple Entertainment. The stellar production team includes Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Featuring the talented trio of Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna.

Sidharth Malhotra on the work front

In addition to sharing the screen with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in Yodha, Sidharth Malhotra recently portrayed a police officer in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force, featuring alongside Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi. Currently in discussions with esteemed director Meghna Gulzar, Sidharth is preparing for the upcoming Maddock production, Spider, scheduled to commence in 2024. The film will see him sharing the screen with Janhvi Kapoor, promising an exciting collaboration between the two talented actors.

