Yodha song Tere Sang Ishq Hua OUT: Sidharth Malhotra-Raashii Khanna's chemistry in Arijit Singh-Neeti Mohan's track is refreshing

As the release date of the highly awaited movie Yodha draws near, anticipation among viewers reaches fever pitch. The trailer, brimming with high-stakes hijacking action, has captivated audiences and generated immense buzz. Now, the release of the second song, Tere Sang Ishq Hua, featuring the charismatic duo Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna, has further intensified the excitement. Their palpable chemistry shines through in the captivating romantic melody sung by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan.

Today, on March 7, the makers of the upcoming film Yodha unveiled the second song from its soundtrack, titled Tere Sang Ishq Hua. Crafted by composer Tanishk Bagchi, this soulful number features the enchanting vocals of Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan, with heartfelt lyrics penned by Kunaal Vermaa.

The song beautifully encapsulates the endearing dynamic between the characters portrayed by Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna, named Arun and Priyamvada respectively. Through their refreshing on-screen chemistry, the love track exudes a sense of warmth, captivating listeners with its soothing melody. The song showcases picturesque locations, capturing the essence of a camping trip.

Overall, Tere Sang Ishq Hua serves as a delightful addition to the film's music album, offering audiences a glimpse into the tender romance that awaits in Yodha.

Watch the full song here:

Fans wasted no time in expressing their appreciation for the newly released song, showering praise on both the actors and the vocalists. One enthusiast exclaimed, “Wow! Amazingly refreshing,” while another lauded, “Sid & Raashii looking perfect pair love their chemistry.” A comment read, “Arijit Singh & Neeti Mohan (heart) voice.”

About Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna starrer Yodha

The action-entertainer Yodha, helmed by directors Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, is presented by Amazon Prime and Dharma Productions, in association with Mentor Disciple Entertainment. The film is produced by the team of Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

Starring the talented trio of Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna, Yodha is set to dazzle audiences with its gripping narrative and high-octane action sequences. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 15, 2024.

