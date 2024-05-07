On May 5, Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar shared a cryptic note taking a dig at Kettan Singh’s mimicry act that was shared in a promo of Madness Machayenge: Duniya Ko Hasayenge.

While Kettan has already apologized for the act, now another cast member of the comedy show, Paritosh Tripathi has reacted to it.

Paritosh Tripathi on Kettan Singh’s mimicry hurting Karan Johar

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Paritosh Tripathi said that none of the comedians on the show meant to offend or hurt anyone. They only want to make people laugh with their comic skills.

He also talked about Kettan’s act and said, “Kettan is such a big fan of Karan sir. When someone does mimicry of someone, it shows how that person admires the other person… It shows how they notice every detail, emotion and action of the person. With the show, we don’t want to offend anyone or want people to get the perception that we are hurting others.”

To prove his point, he explained how they often roast the individuals sitting in front of them. "I roast people on the show in front of them, and they know from where it all is coming from. We maintain a boundary, and never cross that line. That being said, the whole team just wants Karan to know that we didn't want to offend him. It was done in a light manner," stated the stand-up comedian.

The actor, writer, host, and stand-up comedian also added that going forward they will be extra cautious to ensure that no one feels bad because of them.

What did Karan Johar say?

Karan Johar posted a note on social media that read, “I was sitting and watching television with my mom.. and saw a promo of a reality comedy show on a supposedly respectable channel. a comic was mimicking me in exceptionally poor taste... I expect this from trolls and faceless and nameless people but when your own industry can disrespect someone who has been in the business for over 25 years it speaks volumes about the times we live in.. this doesn't even anger me it just makes me sad!"

Director-producer Ektaa Kapoor also showed her support for the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director and called it "ugly humor!"

A day after the incident, Kettan Singh issued an apology to Karan Johar.

