Yodha Poster OUT: Sidharth Malhotra unveils first look in unique style; teaser to be launched on THIS date

Sidharth Malhotra has been in the limelight, generating excitement for his upcoming action film, Yodha. Fans, craving updates on the movie and glimpses of Sidharth's character transformation, are now treated to an arial video poster showcasing the actor's look in a formidable mass action avatar. Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha's teaser will be out on February 19 and the movie will hit theatres on March 15, 2024.

Yodha grand poster reveal

The creators of Yodha shared an exciting reveal video on social media, announcing the teaser date. The caption states, "Airdropping thrills straight to your screens! Super stoked to be taking off on this journey with you all. Stay tuned because #YodhaTeaser out on Feb 19. #Yodha in cinemas March 15."

In an exhilarating poster launch event, a team of skydivers descended from the skies to unveil the action-packed thriller film amidst the clouds, high above the azure waters of Dubai. The poster showcases Sidharth Malhotra in his full action-hero splendor, exuding a rugged persona while wielding an assault rifle. The high-flying spectacle adds an extra layer of anticipation to the forthcoming adrenaline-packed cinematic experience.

Karan Johar on Yodha poster launch

Expressing his thoughts, Karan Johar, the Producer and Owner of Dharma Productions, remarked, "A unique film like Yodha merits a historic occasion, one that resonates through the ages. It's an unabashed action-packed experience. Simultaneously, it's cutting-edge, slick, and, most importantly, brimming with the perfect blend of drama and excitement. Sidharth impeccably embodies the demeanor of an action hero. With Yodha, he has embraced the role of the action hero for the new era in full force."

Adding to the anticipation, Sidharth Malhotra exclaimed, "This exhilarating poster launch is just the beginning and truly sets the stage for the exciting action that awaits. Without giving away too much, I'd like to hint that more surprises await the audience before Yodha's release. I'm eager to witness the fans' reactions to what's in store. This film signifies a longstanding collaboration with Dharma Productions, starting from Student of the Year to Shershaah, and now Yodha. Each film in our partnership has resonated with both the elite and the masses, and Yodha will undoubtedly carry on this legacy."

Sidharth Malhotra's first look from Yodha

On Tuesday, November 7, the creators of the eagerly awaited movie Yodha unveiled two compelling new posters. These images feature Sidharth Malhotra exuding a rugged and unrefined aura. In one poster, Sidharth adorns a commando uniform against the backdrop of a soaring plane, accompanied by the intriguing tagline, "One commando. One hijack. Countless secrets." The second poster portrays him as wounded yet formidable, standing amidst the aircraft.

Accompanying these captivating visuals was the announcement of the film's rescheduled release date, now set for March 15, 2024. In a caption alongside the posters, Sidharth conveyed, "Gear up for a touchdown full of action & thrill! Fasten your seatbelts, #Yodha will be landing on 15th March, 2024."

About Yodha

Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha ensures a cinematic extravaganza with an impressive cast, including Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna. This action-packed film is a joint venture between Prime Video, Dharma Productions, and Mentor Disciple Films. The production team comprises Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

Sidharth Malhotra on the work front

In addition to featuring alongside Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna in Yodha, Sidharth Malhotra recently starred as a cop in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force, sharing the screen with Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi. Currently in discussions with acclaimed director Meghna Gulzar, Sidharth is set to kick off 2024 with the Maddock production, Spider, where he will be sharing the screen with Janhvi Kapoor.

