Yudhra: Siddhant Chaturvedi on being called ‘arrogant’ for his ‘struggle’ remark on Ananya Panday; 'Hard to survive in this industry if you don’t…’

Siddhant Chaturvedi is not someone who likes to sugarcoat things and would loudly call spade, a spade. The actor who is busy promoting his upcoming film Yudhra, looked back at his viral ‘struggle’ remark on Gehraiyaan co-star Ananya Panday and set the record straight that it was 'his confidence' and not 'arrogance' behind saying something that he felt was right.

“People have started calling me arrogant, especially after that one statement I said at the Actors Roundtable," Siddhant told India Today while adding, “Honestly, it’s not arrogance, it’s just confidence. I feel it’s hard to survive in this industry if you don’t speak up for yourself. Sometimes, it’s important to stand on your spine and that can come across as condescending or overconfident, but that is the fuel that drives me in life.”

For the unversed, Chaturvedi's remark had recently resurfaced as a spoof in Ananya’s latest show Call Me Bae. Siddhant feels if he doesn’t say what he does then there are high chance that people will pressure him for not knowing his self-worth and values. The actor said that while he comes from a very humble background and is grateful for the love he has received, he feels sometimes it's necessary to say what you feel.

In the same interview further, Chaturvedi also spoke about how the PR-driven market is getting heavy and that even if an actor plays a meaty part, they are easily outdone by somebody else’s PR. “It’s the perception game right now which is damaging Bollywood. There’s no actual gravity or content, and you can manipulate that with your PR and multiple appearances,” Siddhant said adding that according to him there’s no novelty or credibility left.

On the work front, Siddhant will be next seen in Ravi Udyawar’s Yudhra. Written by Shridhar Raghavan with dialogues by Farhan Akhtar and Akshat Ghildial, the action thriller is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. It also stars Malavika Mohanan, Raghav Juyal, Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, and Shilpa Shukla. It will be theatrically released on September 20, 2024.

Ananya Panday’s comedy-drama series Call Me Bae is already streaming on Prime Video with applauding reviews for her performance.

