Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals Dhadak 2 crew's behavior towards Triptii Dimri changed after Animal's release: 'She would ask for tea, no one...'

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri are all set to bring a fresh tale of love on the big screen with Dhadak 2. This is the first time they will be sharing the screen together and in a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, the Gully Boy actor revealed how the fate of his co-star changed after the release of Animal.

Triptii Dimri was treated differently after Animal’s release

The Bulbbul actress had a brief role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal where she played the clone-lover of Ranbir Kapoor’s on-screen character and stole the limelight more than anyone. She was declared a national crush and India’s Bhabhi 2 (a reference from her Animal character). When the movie was released, Triptii and Siddhant were shooting in Bhopal and they went to watch the first day-last show.

By then, Siddhant had already seen trailers and songs and had also heard Triptii about her experience of working on the film. The Phone Bhoot actor recalled, “The way the response towards her changed after Animal’s release (was noteworthy). Earlier, every day she would ask for tea, no one batted an eye. Cut to, post-release, they would ask her which tea she wants — masala tea, green tea, etc, etc.”

ALSO READ: Bad Newz: Ammy Virk asks Triptii Dimri ‘Hai koi mujhse smart?’ while trying to win her over Vicky Kaushal; WATCH hilarious video

Chaturvedi said that seeing the shift he used to tease Triptii a lot but was truly glad about all that happened with her. Asked if Siddhant too had a crush on pan-India’s favourite during the shoot, he denied the same adding, “She’s sweet and amazing but main jahaan kaam karta hoon, main wahaan dil nahi lagata. Main kaam mein dil lagata hoon.”

Advertisement

More about Dhadak 2

A spiritual sequel of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s Dhadak, Siddhant and Triptii’s next is produced by Karan Johar, Umesh KR Bansal, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Aroraa & Somen Mishra. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the makers announced the movie with the caption, “यह कहानी है थोड़ी अलग क्यूंकि एक था राजा, एक थी रानी – जात अलग थी…ख़तम कहानी.”

Dhadak 2 will arrive in the theatres on November 22, 2024, and is being presented by Zee Studios, Dharma Productions, and Cloud 9 Pictures.

ALSO READ: Not Triptii Dimri but THIS actress was first approached for Anvita Dutt’s Bulbbul; Know why she rejected