Call Me Bae’s Ananya Panday believes people always have ‘something negative to say’ and will criticize ‘no matter what you do’: ‘At the end…’

Ananya Panday is enjoying the success of her recently released web show Call Me Bae which subtly deals with all kinds of judgments people make about the actress in real life. Recently while speaking to the Indian Express, Panday spoke about whether she faced similar eye-rolls like her character on the show to which she said, “There is judgment and people say all kinds of things to all sorts of people.”

The 25-year-old said that over time she has realized over time to not pay heed to anyone’s judgments and opinions about her because “people will say whatever, no matter what you do, how you do it, they will find something negative to say at the end of the day. So I think it is about doing good work and focusing on that.”

What the internet likes the most about new-era actresses like Ananya Panday is that they don’t shy away from expressing their thoughts on any social issues or speaking loudly about what they have gone through. During the trailer launch of Call Me Bae, Panday shared her thoughts on beauty standards and it’s the best thing you’ll hear from an actress in recent times.

The Liger actress expressed, “Beauty is very subjective. For me, it is so much beyond how someone looks. It is about how they can affect me as a person. So, I feel beauty standards will always exist, but I don’t think it is just physical beauty.” Ananya the same length also expressed that according to her there’s no black or white in terms of feeling empowered and maps for women are designed better for women.

For the unversed, Call Me Bae has been directed by Colin D'Cunha under the writing of Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair. Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, this 8-episodic series also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur in key roles. You can stream Call Me Bae on Amazon Prime.

Ananya will be next seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s CTRL alongside Vihaan Samrat. The thriller will premiere on Netflix on October 4 this year.

