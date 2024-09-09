Call Me Bae's Ananya Panday reveals name of WhatsApp group with Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Nanda, proving they're a bunch of pookies

Are you guys even besties if you don’t have a WhatsApp group? The OG squad gang of our Gen-Z Bollywood divas - Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Navya Nanda have a group on the popular messaging app and its name is hilarious. Recently while speaking to Filmygyan, the Call Me Bae actress spoke about the two WhatsApp groups she has with her girl gang.

Ananya Panday revealed, “Shanaya, Suhana, and I have a group called Charlie’s Angels, and (the one including) Navya is named Ananya’s fans.” For those who don’t know, these four ladies have been best of friends since childhood and often hang out with each other. They grew up having each other’s back, especially the Charlie’s Angels clan.

A few years back during a media interaction, Ananya spoke about the close bond she shares with Suhana Khan and Shanaya and told PTI, “We are like sisters. The three of us are similar but we all have something very unique in each of us. All our lives we have discussed wanting to be actors. We had this collective dream. We would play all the acting games. I started working first, so I share my experiences."

Panday further shared that the best thing about Khan and Kapoor is that they don’t lose their individual voice despite having the same aspirations and staying themselves. “I love them the way they are,” Ananya said describing each of the trio’s traits. Panday feels she is a very ‘full-on drama queen’.

“Even when we were younger and we would have fights, I would be like, ‘I am leaving’, run and come back in five minutes. Suhana is the softest and most loving. Shanaya is extremely hard-working and sincere,” Ananya expressed.

The 25-year-old’s latest Prime Video web show Call Me Bae is impressing the audiences well. This comedy show has been written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair under the direction of Colin D'Cunha. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, it also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur in key roles.

