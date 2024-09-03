EXCLUSIVE: Call Me Bae’s Ananya Panday wouldn’t mind being with Ranveer Singh on deserted island for THIS reason

Ananya Panday is all out and about promoting her upcoming Prime Video series Call Me Bae. The actress recently sat with Pinkvilla for a rapid-fire round and exclusively spilled several exciting beans from her life and career. When our host asked Ananya, “If you were to be deserted on an Island, which male actor would you want to be with?” The diva was quick to name Ranveer Singh.

She added, “Ranveer because he’d entertain me with some dance or something. I don’t want to get bored.” Further in our conversation when she was asked to rate herself as an actor, Ananya said, “I can’t do this….Like 3... How can I rate myself as an actor.” When her on-screen besties Niharika Dutt and Muskkaan Jaferi jumped in to say that she should say a better rank, Panday agreed to give herself 7/10.

Watch Pinkvilla’s full conversation with Ananya, Niharika and Muskkaan here:-

While Ranveer and Ananya have never cast opposite each other, the diva did appear in the former’s introductory song Heartthrob in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Not going to lie, but we can’t wait to see them together onscreen soon.

Coming back to Panday’s Call Me Bae, then this comedy-drama show has been produced by Karan Johar-backed Dharmatic Entertainment. Under the direction of Colin D'Cunha, this 8-episodic series has been written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair.

Also starring an ensemble cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur, Call Me Bae is ready to stream on Amazon Prime from September 6 onwards.

Ananya Panday further in her kitty has Vikramaditya Motwane’s CTRL. Jointly produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya Menon, this thriller will also star Vihaan Samat, Devika Vatsa, Kamakshi Bhat, Suchita Trivedi, Samit Gambhir, and Ravish Desai in key roles. CTRL will premiere on Netflix on October 4, 2024. Panday then also has Shankara next, many details about which are still under wraps.

