J-Hope says BTS comeback in 2025 will have 'huge impact'; affirms how he still loves to work as group

ARMYs are eagerly looking forward to BTS' comeback in 2025. Although nothing has been confirmed officially, reports have already stated that the group will not only release a new album but also embark on a world tour in 2026. Amid the brewing excitement, J-Hope shared his thoughts on reuniting with bandmates on the stage.

On December 24, Weverse Magazine published an interview with the rapper. While talking about BTS' future, he said, "When we are all back together as a group, it's going to have a huge impact, and everybody is going to be watching."

The excitement about the upcoming comeback was clear from his words. Further talking about it, he expressed his desire to go back on stage soon and how enthusiastic he feels about it. "I want to come back in style and say, 'This is us; this is BTS,'" the K-pop idol said, expressing how excited he is to perform with his bandmates again.

J-Hope was asked to talk about his feelings towards BTS after all the personal exploration in his solo career, specifically in the last 2 years. Without any hesitation, the rapper said, "Even now, I'm here because of the group. Working with others is still so fun and fulfilling and makes me so happy."

He then went on to express his gratitude towards the ARMYs for their unwavering support, saying, "They're the whole reason I made it through. They are always watching, supporting, acknowledging." "ARMYs are like the gas to my car, or just my core...?" the BTS member jokingly said, drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, on December 23, industry research revealed that BTS will have a comeback in 2025 and then in 2026 they will embark on a world tour. Fans are now eagerly looking forward to an official confirmation from BIGHIT MUSIC.

On the work front, J-Hope made his solo comeback earlier this year with a six-track EP titled HOPE ON THE STREET Vol.1. The mini-album arrived along with a six-episode docuseries that captured the K-pop idol's passion for dance. On October 17, he returned home after completing his mandatory military service. He is now working on his solo activities.

