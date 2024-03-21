Nicholas Galitzine, Anne Hathaway's romantic film The Idea of You takes reference from BTS’ choreography; DEETS

BTS became a worldwide phenomenon in the past few years, their music surpassed the language and distance barriers making the world admirers of their music, style, and performance. Nicholas Galitzine of Purple Hearts is back at stealing hearts with his new romantic movie The Idea of You, based on the book of the same name. For the movie, BTS was a big reference for Nicholas’s character and his performances along with his band.

BTS’ choreography referenced for Nicholas Galitzine’s romantic film The Idea of You

Nicholas Galitzine, the beloved British actor has returned with another romantic movie, full of love, obstacles and so much more. The movie follows the connection between a 40-year-old single mother and a 24-year-old singer of one of the most popular boy bands on the planet, August Moon.

Nicholas Galitzine recently mentioned in an interview that for his character, Hayes Campbell, and his band in the movie, August Moon, the moviemakers did take references from the global phenomenon boy band BTS. The Purple Hearts actor went on to say that they used BTS as a major influence for a lot of choreography in the movie.

The Idea of You stars Anne Hathaway as Solène Marchand, a 40-year-old single divorced mother who takes her daughter who is a big fan of a popular boyband called August Moon, to see them perform at Coachella. In a surprising turn of events, she meets Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of the same band who gets involved with Solène as they find a connection between them. Throughout the movie, they tackle problems of age gap, family, and more. The movie premiered at the South by Southwest on March 16, 2024, the movie will be released by Amazon on Prime Video on May 2, 2024.

More about BTS

BTS, the K-pop boy band is regarded as one of the major forces at work in the popularity of Korean culture all over the world. BTS is a seven-member group: RM, J-Hope, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook. BTS currently completing their mandatory military service, all the band members slowly enlisted with Jin, the oldest being the first. V released a new single FRI(END)S on March 15 and J-Hope will be releasing his docuseries and album HOPE ON THE STREET on March 28 and 29.

