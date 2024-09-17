No Gain No Love Ep 8 Preview: Kim Young Dae faces funny cohabitation problems with Shin Min Ah’s sisters; Watch

Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae’s ongoing romantic comedy K-drama No Gain No Love has been keeping viewers on their toes and making them laugh. No Gain No Love in the preview of its upcoming episode 8 has shared a glimpse of Kim Young Dae’s funny cohabitation problems he is facing with Shin Min Ah’s sisters who have a lot of fun teasing him.

On September 17, 2024, ahead of its new episode’s airing later tonight, No Gain No Love dropped an exciting and hilarious preview of episode 8.

The new preview gives a glimpse of Kim Young Dae’s hilarious cohabitation problems with Shin Min Ah’s sisters. The preview begins in the morning as Kim Young Dae’s Kim Ji Wook is going to a bathroom outside but Han Ji Hyun’s Nam Ja Yeon stops him midway and asks where he is heading.

Nam Ja Yeon asks if he is going to the bathroom, it is “this way” (inside their home). Kim Ji Wook tries to get out of it by saying he is going to the “bathhouse to take a bath” but Shin Min Ah’s sister tells him to first “have a meal and go” further complicating his urgent situation.

Soon Son Hae Young’s other foster sister Chae Hui Seung (Joo Min Kyung) stops Ji Wook in his path and starts badgering him to eat as she has brought a “delicious breakfast.” When she gets to know he is going to the bathroom on an empty stomach she tells him she brought “cool kimchi soup, it will go down to the colon.” He still tries to leave but Hui Seung blocks his way.

The commotion finally breaks Kim Ji Wook’s (Kim Young Dae) control and he finally goes to the bathroom in the house.

No Gain No Love follows the story of a calculative woman Son Hae Young (Shin Min Ah) who chooses to fake marry Kim Ji Wook (Kim Young Dae) to secure a huge promotion at work but soon fake marriage begins to morph into something real. No Gain No Love airs a new episode every Monday and Tuesday at 8:50 PM KST (5:10 PM IST).

