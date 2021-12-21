One the Woman’s Honey Lee ties the knot with American Korean boyfriend

Honey Lee has announced her marriage to a non-celebrity boyfriend. On December 21, her agency, Saram Entertainment released a statement revealing the happy news to fans. It said that the South Korean actor got married on the same day in a private ceremony attended only by the couple’s family members.

The statement reads as below.

“Hello. This is Saram Entertainment.



We are relaying good news regarding our label’s actor Honey Lee.

Honey Lee met a precious person and they promised to become lifelong partners based on trust and affection for each other.

Considering the difficult times, instead of holding a wedding, the two got married on Tuesday, December 21, through a ceremony in Seoul where only their families attended.



We ask you to congratulate and bless them.



In addition, since the spouse of actress Lee Honey is a non-celebrity, we respectfully request that you refrain from making excessive assumptions about his identity.



We ask for your kind understanding.



Actor Lee Honey will return with a more mature image and good acting in the future, so please show your interest and support.



Thank you.”

Honey Lee is a South Korean musician, model, and actor born on March 2, 1983. She won the Miss Korea title in 2006 and stood in the 2007 Miss Universe pageant representing her country and placing 4th. Honey Lee has acted in multiple movies and dramas, her most recent one being ‘One the Woman’ alongside Lee Sang Yoon. She was previously in a relationship with former g.o.d member Yoon Kye Sang. Her husband is said to be an American-Korean office worker.



Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Kang Daniel donnes the police hat in ‘Rookies’ starring Chae Soo Bin, Park Yoo Na & more