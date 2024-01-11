Knight Flower starring Honey Lee, Lee Jong Won: Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch and more

The upcoming K-drama Knight Flower, featuring Honey Lee, Lee Jong Won, Kim Sang Joong, and Lee Ki Woo, is an action comedy drama set to be released soon. The series is based on a webtoon with the same Korean title, which was first introduced on KakaoPage on August 14, 2023.

Knight Flower release date, where to watch and genre

Knight Flower is scheduled to debut on January 12 at 9:50 PM KST, 6:20 PM IST. You can catch the show on MBC TV and also stream it on Viki. This exciting historical action-comedy drama consists of 12 episodes and will be airing every Friday and Saturday, replacing The Story of Park's Marriage Contract.

Knight Flower Plot

In Knight Flower, the story follows Jo Yeo Hwa, a widow and daughter-in-law of a wealthy family in Joseon. She lives a double life, appearing as a virtuous widow during the day and secretly helping others at night. This has been her way of life for 15 years. One night, she crosses paths with Park Soo Ho, a clever military officer, and their unexpected partnership brings a mix of mystery, comedy, and suspense to the plot.

Watch teaser below-

Knight Flower cast

Honey Lee will portray Jo Yeo Hwa, a character who has lived as a widow for 15 years, navigating two distinct personas. By day, Jo Yeo Hwa, the daughter-in-law of the most esteemed noble family, leads a quiet and modest life within the confines of virtue, restricted from seeing the world beyond her enclosed surroundings. However, as the sun sets, she leaps over the fence, leading herself into the world to discreetly aid those in need.

Honey Lee gave her take on the character, mentioning that what makes it interesting is the contrast between day and night. She emphasized the fascination of portraying a widow, wearing white mourning clothes during the day, and a masked swordswoman, dressed in black at night.

Lee Jong Won is set to portray the character Park Soo Ho in Knight Flower, serving as a subordinate officer of Geumwiyoung, one of the five military camps in the Joseon Dynasty. Park Soo Ho is characterized by his intelligence and exceptional martial arts skills. His life takes a drastic turn after an unforeseen incident involving the masked widow Jo Yeo Hwa (Honey Lee).

Possessing a gentle yet meticulous personality, Park Soo Ho effectively fulfills his duties as a military officer. However, a chance encounter with the mysterious widow Jo Yeo Hwa sets in motion an unexpected series of events, bringing about a significant turning point in his life.

Despite Park Soo Ho's initial hesitation to form special relationships, rooted in childhood trauma, his life undergoes a remarkable transformation with the arrival of Jo Yeo Hwa. The production team of Knight Flower expressed that the unexpected encounter between Yeo Hwa and Soo Ho will enhance the drama's plot. They encourage viewers to pay close attention to the extraordinary chemistry between Yeo Hwa and Soo Ho right from the very first episode.

Kim Sang Joong takes on the role of Suk Ji Sung, Jo Yeo Hwa’s father-in-law. At the age of 17, Jo Yeo Hwa moved into Suk Ji Sung’s home after marrying his son. However, tragedy struck when her groom unexpectedly passed away on their wedding day, turning Jo Yeo Hwa into a young widow before they could consummate their marriage.

Suk Ji Sung, sympathetic toward his young daughter-in-law, treated her with warmth and kindness after his son’s passing. Over the years, the two have developed a close bond, and it remains to be seen what role Suk Ji Sung will play in Jo Yeo Hwa’s action-packed story.

Lee Ki Woo is set to portray the character of Park Yoon Hak in Knight Flower. Park Yoon Hak studied and grew up alongside King Yi So (Heo Jung Do) since their youth. Serving as the king’s close friend and loyal subject, Park Yoon Hak fulfills his duties and supports King Yi So discreetly.

Park Soo Ho, who loses his parents to assassins at a young age, is rescued by Park Yoon Hak and becomes part of his family. Developing into an older brother figure for Park Soo Ho, Park Yoon Hak exhibits a tsundere personality—appearing cold outwardly while being warm and caring underneath. Despite his seemingly indifferent demeanor, he remains concerned about Park Soo Ho's well-being.

