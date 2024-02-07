Shin Hye Sun, Song Ha Yoon top February drama actor brand reputation rankings; Honey Lee follows

Shin Hye Sun has secured the top spot in the drama actor brand reputation rankings for February. The Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled this month's rankings, highlighting the actors with the strongest brand reputation in the drama industry.

The rankings were compiled based on a data analysis of media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 50 actors who starred in dramas airing between January 6 and February 6.

Top 5 of February drama actor brand reputation rankings

Shin Hye Sun, known for her recent role in JTBC's Welcome to Samdalri, once again secured the top position this month with a brand reputation index of 3,502,310. In her keyword analysis, phrases such as Jo Sam Dal, viewership ratings, and Jeju Island ranked high, while related terms like delightful, healing, and refreshing were prominent. The analysis of Shin Hye Sun's positivity-negativity ratio also indicated an overwhelmingly positive score of 83.27 percent.

Meanwhile, Song Ha Yoon, known for her role in tvN's Marry My Husband, closely followed in second place for February, with a brand reputation index of 3,464,612. Notably, in January, Song Ha Yoon held the fourth position with a score of 5,513,154, hence indicating a positive rise.

Honey Lee, currently captivating audiences with her role in MBC's popular drama Knight Flower, portraying a character with a hidden secret, secured the third position with a brand reputation index of 3,337,850. Notably, she climbed from the tenth spot in January, indicating a positive upward trend.

Advertisement

Na In Woo, who has been charming audiences with his portrayal as the male lead in Marry My Husband, claimed the fourth position for the month with a brand reputation index of 3,243,358. Notably, he climbed from the ninth spot in January, indicating a significant rise in recognition and popularity.

Finally, Kim Yoo Jung, who recently captivated audiences with her performance in SBS’ My Demon, secured the fifth position for February with a brand reputation index of 3,141,675. Remarkably, she maintained the same spot in January, also rounding out the top five with a brand reputation index of 5,308,715.

Top 30 of February drama actor brand reputation rankings

Shin Hye Sun Song Ha Yoon Honey Lee Na In Woo Kim Yoo Jung Park Min Young Song Kang Lee Yi Kyung Lee Jong Won Ji Chang Wook Park Ji Hyun Jang Nara Lee Young Ae Lee Jong Won Ahn Bo Hyun Jung Woo Sung Shin Se Kyung Jo Jung Suk Highlight’s Lee Gikwang Uee Choi Soo Jong Park Ji Hoon Jang Dong Yoon Lee Moo Saeng Shin Hyun Been Ji Seung Hyun Kim Dong Joon Son Ho Jun Lee Sang Yi Hong Ye Ji

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Marry My Husband Ep 1-2 Review: Park Min Young brings revenge Webtoon to life with Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung, more