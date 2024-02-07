Shin Hye Sun, Song Ha Yoon top February drama actor brand reputation rankings; Honey Lee follows

Actors Shin Hye Sun, Song Ha Yoon and Honey Lee have landed at the first three spots in February drama actor brand reputation rankings. Read on to know who made it to the top 30!

Shin Hye Sun has secured the top spot in the drama actor brand reputation rankings for February. The Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled this month's rankings, highlighting the actors with the strongest brand reputation in the drama industry.

The rankings were compiled based on a data analysis of media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 50 actors who starred in dramas airing between January 6 and February 6.

Top 5 of February drama actor brand reputation rankings

Shin Hye Sun, known for her recent role in JTBC's Welcome to Samdalri, once again secured the top position this month with a brand reputation index of 3,502,310. In her keyword analysis, phrases such as Jo Sam Dal, viewership ratings, and Jeju Island ranked high, while related terms like delightful, healing, and refreshing were prominent. The analysis of Shin Hye Sun's positivity-negativity ratio also indicated an overwhelmingly positive score of 83.27 percent.

Meanwhile, Song Ha Yoon, known for her role in tvN's Marry My Husband, closely followed in second place for February, with a brand reputation index of 3,464,612. Notably, in January, Song Ha Yoon held the fourth position with a score of 5,513,154, hence indicating a positive rise.

Honey Lee, currently captivating audiences with her role in MBC's popular drama Knight Flower, portraying a character with a hidden secret, secured the third position with a brand reputation index of 3,337,850. Notably, she climbed from the tenth spot in January, indicating a positive upward trend.

Na In Woo, who has been charming audiences with his portrayal as the male lead in Marry My Husband, claimed the fourth position for the month with a brand reputation index of 3,243,358. Notably, he climbed from the ninth spot in January, indicating a significant rise in recognition and popularity.

Finally, Kim Yoo Jung, who recently captivated audiences with her performance in SBS’ My Demon, secured the fifth position for February with a brand reputation index of 3,141,675. Remarkably, she maintained the same spot in January, also rounding out the top five with a brand reputation index of 5,308,715.


Top 30 of February drama actor brand reputation rankings

  1. Shin Hye Sun
  2. Song Ha Yoon
  3. Honey Lee
  4. Na In Woo
  5. Kim Yoo Jung
  6. Park Min Young
  7. Song Kang
  8. Lee Yi Kyung
  9. Lee Jong Won
  10. Ji Chang Wook
  11. Park Ji Hyun
  12. Jang Nara
  13. Lee Young Ae
  14. Lee Jong Won
  15. Ahn Bo Hyun
  16. Jung Woo Sung
  17. Shin Se Kyung
  18. Jo Jung Suk
  19. Highlight’s Lee Gikwang
  20. Uee
  21. Choi Soo Jong
  22. Park Ji Hoon
  23. Jang Dong Yoon
  24. Lee Moo Saeng
  25. Shin Hyun Been
  26. Ji Seung Hyun
  27. Kim Dong Joon
  28. Son Ho Jun
  29. Lee Sang Yi
  30. Hong Ye Ji


ALSO READ: Marry My Husband Ep 1-2 Review: Park Min Young brings revenge Webtoon to life with Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung, more

Credits: The Korean Business Research Institute
Advertisement

