Honey Lee's Knight Flower premieres with highest MBC Friday-Saturday drama ratings since 2021

MBC's latest drama, Knight Flower, has made a strong debut, premiering with the highest ratings for any MBC Friday-Saturday drama since 2021. Honey Lee leads the cast in this promising start. Set in Joseon era this drama entails the action comedy genre about a widow leading a double life.

Honey Lee’s Knight Flower’s promising start

The much-anticipated drama, period action-comedy drama Knight Flower, lived up to expectations on its January 12 premiere, clinching the top spot with No. 1 ratings. Nielsen Korea reported that the first episode garnered an impressive average nationwide rating of 7.9 percent, solidifying its position as the most-watched Friday-Saturday drama of the night.

Furthermore, Knight Flower achieved the highest premiere ratings for any MBC Friday-Saturday drama since 2021, adding to its early success. In the same time slot as Knight Flower, SBS' fantasy-romance drama, My Demon, secured an average nationwide rating of 3.6 percent for the night.

More about Knight Flower

Adapted from a webtoon of the same name, Knight Flower unfolds in the Joseon era as an action-comedy drama. Honey Lee takes on the lead role of Jo Yeo Hwa, a woman who, during the day, leads a quiet and virtuous life as a widow for 15 years. However, by night, she secretly embraces a double life, courageously aiding those in need.

The drama made its premiere on January 12 at 9:50 PM KST (6:20 PM IST) on MBC TV, Knight Flower also offers viewers the option to stream it on Viki. This captivating historical action-comedy drama spans 12 episodes and will air every Friday and Saturday, following The Story of Park's Marriage Contract.

The central characters of the story are brought to life by Honey Lee and Lee Jong Won. Honey Lee takes on the role of Jo Yeo Hwa, a character who has embraced widowhood for 15 years, skillfully managing two contrasting personas. In the daylight hours, Jo Yeo Hwa, daughter-in-law of the most esteemed noble family, adheres to a quiet and modest life, bound by the constraints of virtue and secluded from the world outside her confined surroundings. Yet, as the sun sets, she ventures into the world to discreetly help those in need.

Lee Jong Won takes on the role of Park Soo Ho, portraying a subordinate officer of Geumwiyoung, one of the five military camps in the Joseon Dynasty. Park Soo Ho is known for his intelligence and outstanding martial arts skills. His life undergoes a significant transformation following an unexpected incident involving the masked widow, Jo Yeo Hwa.

