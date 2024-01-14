Flower Knight viewership rises; Shin Hye Sun-Ji Chang Wook's Welcome To Samdalri bags top Saturday ratings

On January 13, several weekend K-dramas competed in the race for viewership ratings! The action-comedy drama Flower Knight premiered on Friday with good ratings. As per Nielsen Korea, the MBC show experienced a slight rise in its viewership as it garnered ratings of 8.2 percent for its second episode. With this, Flower Knight has become the most-viewed program (of any format) to air on MBC on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Welcome to Samdalri has maintained its position as its 13th episode amassed an average nationwide rating of 9.3 percent. As it is the show’s highest ratings for Saturday broadcast, the JTBC drama has become the most-watched miniseries of the night.

Flower Knight, Welcome to Samdalri lead ratings race; My Demon, My Happy Ending and others follow

The other K-dramas in the ratings race include My Demon, My Happy Ending, and more. Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung’s My Demon, which runs parallelly as Knight Flower, has earned a decent rating of 3.7 percent ahead of its finale week.

On the other hand, KBS 2TV’s historical drama Korea-Khitan War and tvN’s music-thriller Maestra: Strings of Truth (that air in the same slot) have received 9.8 and 6.0 percent, respectively. Jang Nara-starrer mystery show My Happy Ending climbed to 2.5 percent ratings for its fifth episode.

Lastly, KBS 2TV’s family drama Live Your Own Life, starring Uee and Ha Jun, has maintained its position as the most-watched program of Saturday evening as its ratings soared to 18.3 percent.

More about Flower Knight and Welcome to Samdalri

Flower Knight is set in the Joseon era and follows the tale of Jo Yeo Hwa (Honey Lee), a widow who lives a double life. During the day, she is a virtuous daughter-in-law of a noble family and at night, she sneaks out of the royal house to help the needy people. She meets a military officer named Park Soo Ho (Lee Jong Won) and forms an alliance with him.

Meanwhile, Welcome to Samdalri is a romantic comedy-drama that takes place on Jeju Island. Actress Shin Hye Sun plays the role of Jo Samdal, who returns to her hometown (Jeju island) after her photography career falls apart in Seoul. Embarrassed by her failure, she attempts to hide from the town residents. However, she ends up meeting her childhood friend, Jo Yongpil (Ji Chang Wook), a weather forecaster who is dedicated to protecting the town dwellers.

