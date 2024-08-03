ONF completes 7 years of debut: Mapping six-piece K-pop boy group's journey including Road to Kingdom appearance

It’s been 7 years since the K-pop boy band ONF debuted on August 3, 2017. While the group couldn’t rise to become mainstream, their music demonstrates their status as an underrated gem. On their 7th debut anniversary today, let’s trace their journey from the grinning including having an introduction to the members and their music.

Meet ONF members

In 2017, ONF debuted with seven members and is divided into two teams, ON and OFF. Currently, Hyojin is the leader of the ON team and the main vocalist, E-Tion is assigned as the lead vocalist, Seungjun (formerly known as J-US) is the OFF team leader, lead dancer, and sub-vocalist, Wyatt is the main rapper and lead dancer, Minkyun as lead vocalist and sub rapper, and lastly U as maknae, main dancer, and sub vocalist.

Another member Laun who debuted with the group in 2017 parted ways in 2019 due to personal circumstances, leading to contract termination. During his pre-debut era, he trained under BIGHIT Entertainment, alongside the BTS members.

ONF’s journey begins

Before the group officially debuted, all seven (then) ONF members were first introduced as WM Boys (formed by WM Entertainment). They made their first appearance together as labelmate B1A4’s backup dancers for their 2016 Dream Concert in Seoul.

Then on August 3, 2017, ONF made their official debut On/Off, and its lead single of the same name. Shortly after its debut, the group attracted quite the attention as it was WM Entertainment’s first idol group in two years since the launch of OH MY GIRL in 2015.

ONF’s Japanese debut

On June 7, 2018, ONF made its official first comeback with a second mini-album You Complete Me and its title track Complete. On August 1 of the same year, the then-septet made their Japanese debut with a new version of their debut single. Later on September 7, they dropped a music video for the Japanese version Complete.

ONF’s mini-album spree and Road to Kingdom participation

ONF made a 2019 comeback on the year’s February 7 with their third extended play We Must Love, featuring a titular title track and five more songs. On the same year October 7, they released a six-track fourth EP Go Live with the lead single Why.

As the group’s popularity surged they bagged an appearance on Mnet’s reality show Road to Kingdom, which was also attended by BLAKCPINK’s Lisa. On June 12, 2020, ONF released New World, as the final track from their participation on the show.

This song became a massive hit, landing its debut on Billboard’s K-pop Hot 100 and Gaon Digital Chart, where it peaked at no. 97 and 112 respectively.

After finishing the contest at the second place, the group geared up to release their next album. On August 10, 2020, the WM Entertainment boy group released their 5th EP Spin Off and its lead single Sukhumvit Swimming.

ONF’s first studio album

On February 24, 2021, the six-piece K-pop ensemble made its comeback with ONF: My Name, their first full-length album featuring a total of 11 tracks including the lead single Beautiful Beautiful. This track also became a hit, earning them the first Top 10 spot on the Gaon Digital Chart (peaked at no. 7).

With their consistent achievement, it was prominent the ONF was marching toward a brighter future. In the following years, the group continued to rise high with more albums, that featured neatly produced tracks.

ONF’s latest release

On April 8, 2024, ONF returned with a new extended play Beautiful Shadow featuring a total of 5 tracks - Bye My Monster, Aphrodite, Breath, Haze & Shadow, Chemical Type, and Slave To The Rhythm.

As the group clocks 7 years since their debut, we wish them a happy 7th debut anniversary! Fans look forward to many upcoming releases from ONF.

