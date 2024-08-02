When GOT7’s Jackson Wang ‘flirted’ with BTS’ RM during rap battle and asked not to ‘diss him’ in response

GOT7’s Jackson Wang went viral a few times for his hilarious reactions to many things that became ‘meme material’ later. But back in 2019, he once appeared on a talk show with BTS’ RM, and the clip rapidly became a hot topic. Did you know he thought that the two of them together were ‘cute’?

On May 12, 2019, tvN’s variety shows Problematic Man released an episode featuring GOT7’s Jackson Wang and BTS’ RM, the two rappers who had already started reigning the industry at full scale at that time.

In their episode, the show’s hosts asked the K-pop idols to do a rap battle. The GOT7 member was initially hesitant, saying he was gonna lose the face-off. RM assured him that he was not good at freestyle.

Relieved to hear that Jackson Wang started spitting bars, or was he flirting with the BTS leader? It’s hard to tell from the lines like (translated), “Look at me, Why are you so shy? What are you scared of? I think we’re cute.”

His ‘JYP-style rap’ made RM smile, but he burst into laughter when the GOT7 member asked not to strike him back with ‘diss.’ The BTS rapper barely even rapped two lines; Jackson interrupted him again, requesting, “Don’t diss me.”

As he kept repeating the same thing, RM couldn’t control his laugh but changed the tone of his battle.

Watch their hilarious rap battle from 2019 here:

Jackson Wang is a Chinese K-pop idol who debuted with JYP Entertainment boy band GOT7 in 2014. He is assigned as the group’s lead rapper, lead dancer, sub-vocalist, and the face of the group. On August 26, 2017, he made his solo debut with the single Papillon.

Apart from his idol talent, he is also quite renowned for his charming personality that never fails to amaze anyone. Recently, in April, he released an all-English track, Feeling Lucky, with soloist BIBI.

On the other hand, BTS leader RM is currently completing his mandatory military enlistment, from which he is set to return in June 2025. On May 24, 2024, he made his much-awaited solo comeback with Right Place, Wrong Person, an 11-track album headlined by LOST!.

