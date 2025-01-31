Park Hyung Sik, Heo Joon Ho's Buried Hearts' premiere date postponed; intense second teaser dropped

Park Hyung Sik's upcoming revenge thriller Buried Hearts (also known as Treasure Island) was initially set to premiere on Valentine's day. However, due to some undisclosed reason, the date has to be changed, as informed by the drama production team. Meanwhile, they made it up to the fans by treating them with a second teaser of the drama, which is twice as intense and informative as the previous one.

In the Buried Hearts teaser, released on January 31 IST, Park Hyung Sik as Seo Dong Joo is seen begging for his life to Yeom Jang Seon (Heo Joon Ho). He recalls the past and talks of being confident for being happy and content in his life back then. However, things changed as he got embroiled in the "life-or-death money game," as the tagline of the series goes. Seo Dong Joo fails to manage both his love life and his blooming career.

Watch the full teaser here:

In the fear of losing everything he resorts to Yeom Jang Seon's help who decides it's best for Seo Dong Joo to stay in the Daesan group. Seo Dong Ju is the leader of the chairman's secretary office at Daesan Group and Yeom Jang Seon is a man of utmost power and political influence, who can get any kind of work done easily. However, things go astray as a power-loving Heo Il Do (Lee Hae Young) decides to get Seo Dong Joo out of his way and orders his execution.

Intense situations arise when the men with different intentions come face-to-face, including the possibility of a thrilling climactic showdown. The story revolves around their lives intertwined by a staggering 2 trillion won. The Buried Hearts poster's ominous message, "The moment you enter the narrow gate, a life-or-death money game begins," heightens anticipation for the intense battle unfolding among them.

This desperate tale of revenge will premiere on February 21, instead of February 14. The drama team has apologized for the postponement of the release date of the Friday-Saturday SBS drama.