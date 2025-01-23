'Show a new side...': Park Hyung Sik on his role in Buried Hearts and working experience with Heo Joon Ho

Park Hyung Sik opened up about the reason for choosing to do the role of a fearless leader of the chairman's secretary office of a big firm in Buried Hearts. As the role is very different from his other projects, people are curious to know about his thoughts about the character Seo Dong Ju. He also shared his experience of working with a senior actor like Heo Joon Ho.

Referring to his past roles, Park Hyung Sik told Singles Korea that the viewers might have a "fixed image" of him in their minds and he chose the Buried Hearts role to break free from that. He expressed his desire to take on challenging roles and prove his versatility. He expressed being amazed at being offered the Buried Hearts' role. "I was also curious about what the director saw in me and felt grateful for the opportunity," the actor said. As for the reason for not taking up roles like that previously, Park Hyung Sik revealed "the timing wasn’t right" back then.

He also mentioned being drawn to more mature roles after coming back from military training and after getting older. Regarding the Buried Hearts role, he said, "I thought I could show a new side of myself." He waited for an offer of a character with depth and edge and his upcoming crime drama with Heo Joon Ho was the perfect one as per him. Park Hyung Sik also shared his working experience with veteran actor Heo Joon Ho, who plays Yeom Jang Seon, a law school professor and former director of the National Intelligence Service, wielding significant influence in the political arena.

Regarding the actor, Park Hyung Sik said, "It was an honor to work with Heo Joon Ho. I learned a lot from him." As for their on-screen characters, he revealed them exuding very different energies. Park Hyung Sik tried to "exude an energy that won’t be overwhelmed by Yum Jang Sun." He also mentioned staying "focused on staying true to Dong Joo’s emotions."

Describing Seo Dong Ju, Park Hyung Sik said, "He’s confident and uses his skills to chase his ambitions. But while he’s smart, he’s not always wise, and sometimes he ends up backing himself into a corner." He also refers to the character as "arrogant," but also as someone who has a photographic memory, capable of imprinting anything in mind once he sees it.

Buried Hearts is set to premiere every Friday and Saturday, starting February 14, 2025.

