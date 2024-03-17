Park Min Young reunites with Her Private Life co-star Park Jin Joo in new Instagram update; SEE photos

Park Min Young and Park Jin Joo starred in the 2019 hit drama Her Private Life. The popular tvN drama featured the duo as best friends. But their close-knit friendship goes beyond on-screen chemistry and the actresses have frequently showcased that.

Park Min Young hangs out with Her Private Life co-star Park Jin Joo in Instagram update

On March 17, The Marry My Husband star took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her day out with the Her Private Life co-star. The Instagram story captures a shy Park Jin Joo, who tries her utmost to cover her face with a phone, while simultaneously winning the hearts with a precious smile. Park Min Young seemed to have recorded the very adorable ex-co-star while hanging out with her in a cozy cafe. She also didn’t forget to tag Jin Joo’s Instagram handle.

Check Park Min Young’s latest Instagram story featuring Park Jin Joo below:

The inseparable duo has been known to keep in touch ever since their co-starring in Her Private Life. Back in 2020, Park Min Young sent a coffee truck to Park Jin Joo, for which the latter also thanked the former through a heartful Instagram post.

The two Korean stars keep winning the hearts of fans with their incredible bond and warm gestures to each other.

Meanwhile, there’s also much anticipation about them starring together once again in a K-drama.

More about Park Min Young's latest activities

Park Min Young was last seen jetting off to Vietnam for a well-deserved reward vacation with her Marry My Husband co-stars Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung, Choi Gyu Ri, and more.

This latest drama starring the actress in the lead role broke many records of viewership ratings. Upon its premiere on January 1, the drama became an instant hit globally with a compelling revenge narrative and incredible performances delivered by all the actors in their respective roles.

Park Min Young, who is known as the queen of office romance for her similar roles in dramas like What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, Her Private Life, and more once again starred as a working lady in Marry My Husband. However, this drama captured her as a boss lady, who knows her place well.

Followed by its wild success, excitement is in for her next endeavor.

More about Park Jin Joo's recent activities

Meanwhile, Park Jin Joo who is known for her performance in Her Private Life, Our Beloved Summer, It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, and more popular K-dramas was last spotted starring in the ENA drama Tell Me That You Love Me, which released on November 27, 2023.