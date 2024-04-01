Did you know Marry My Husband’s Park Min Young asked BLACKPINK’s Rosé for her fan meeting? Find out how

Park Min Young, who starred in hit dramas like Marry My Husband, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?, and more has a unique bond with the BLACKPINK member Rosé. It might come as a surprise to a few fans since there have been little to no public displays of their friendship since 2022 when the duo revealed it.

For the unversed, that year, the actress shared an Instagram story thanking the K-pop idol for sending her a flower bouquet. Rosé reshared the story, which went viral instantly among the Korean community, leaving fans in awe of their appreciation for each other.

Park Min Young shares turning up to BLACKPINK's Rosé for help in a certain matter

On March 31, Park Min Young held a fan meeting in Japan titled MY Brand New DAY. Anticipation was high among her Japanese fanbase as this marks her first fan-meet in five years. Following the success of her recently wrapped drama Marry My Husband, the event was a wild success, and the actress connected with the fans with many interactive activities.

During a conversation segment, she revealed surprising news about her friendship with BLACKPINK’s Rosé. The actress said that she has always been envious of the customized microphones K-pop idols get to use and wanted to have one for herself.

She disclosed asking for the BLACKPINK member’s help with it, “I know a younger sister. She is BLACKPINK’s Rosé. I asked her advice for a customized microphone,”

The actress proceeded to talk about how she finally bought her mic from the store Rosé shops at. On this day, the talented Korean stars’ heart-warming interactions have left the fans tagging their bond as ‘friendship goals’.

More about Park Min Young's latest activities

Meanwhile, actress Park Min Young is keeping busy with her latest Asia fan-meet tour, for which she is making stops in countries like Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, and more.

She was last seen delivering an outstanding performance as the lead character in tvN’s Marry My Husband.

Known as the ‘queen of office romance’, the actress has set a strong foothold in the Korean television industry with an array of stunning acting exhibitions in dramas like Love in Contract (2022), Forecasting Love and Weather (2022) When The Weather is Fine (2020), Her Private Life (2019), What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim? (2018), and more.

