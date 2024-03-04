Park Min Young Day: Love In Contract, Queen for Seven Days and more; top underrated K-dramas starring actress

Park Min Young, born on March 4, 1986, is a renowned South Korean actress who gained fame through her lead role in the historical coming-of-age drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal in 2010. Since then, she has starred in numerous television series. Park Min Young is not only known for her talent, beauty, and remarkable chemistry with her male co-stars but also for her ability to elevate each project she's involved in, turning them into gems of their own.

When it comes to the K-drama office rom-com genre, it's hard to imagine it without picturing Park Min Young. In her latest role in the tvN drama Marry My Husband, which concluded on February 20, she portrayed Kang Ji Won, a character seeking revenge in a time travel plot. Despite her extensive career, Park Min Young has also taken on many underrated roles that may have been overlooked amidst her versatile and numerous projects. On the occasion of the talented actress turning 38 here are some of her underrated K-dramas.

Love In Contract

In Love In Contract, Choi Sang Eun (played by Park Min Young) finds solace in getting married and divorced, a routine she's repeated over a dozen times without much concern. As a "single life helper," Sang Eun has never been lucky in love until she decides to retire. Her attention turns to socially awkward judge Ji Ho (played by Go Kyung Pyo), her most reliable client. However, complications arise when matinee star Kang Hae Jin (played by Kim Jae Young) hires her to be his wife. As Sang Eun grapples with her past, both Ji Ho and Hae Jin confront their own demons. Love In Contract offers a breezy watch with two compelling male leads - the stoic Ji Ho and the sensitive Hae Jin - who, despite their differences, protect Sang Eun in their own ways.

Advertisement

Sungkyunkwan Scandal

Prior to 2010, Park Min Young had already made her acting debut in the sitcom Unstoppable High Kick, and took on roles such as a nine-tailed fox in Hometown Legends, among others. However, it was her role in Sungkyunkwan Scandal that truly catapulted her to stardom.

In this historical fusion drama, Park Min Young disguises herself as her brother to enroll in the prestigious Sungkyunkwan institute, where only men were allowed to study. Her portrayal of the determined underdog thirsting for knowledge and societal acceptance, all while navigating romance and bromance, earned her widespread acclaim and cemented the drama's place as a beloved cult classic.

Queen for 7 Days

In Queen for 7 Days, Park Min Young takes on the role of Lady Shin in a tragic love story based on true events from the late 14th century Joseon era. The drama revolves around the Queen, who is deposed after only seven days on the throne. Park Min Young, in one of her rarer sageuk roles, portrays the strong-willed and optimistic Lady Shin. While the drama includes light-hearted moments, it's the dramatic scenes where Park Min Young truly shines. She masterfully conveys the struggle and anguish of a woman torn between two equally impressive men, navigating the delicate balance between her heart and her duty to her country.

City Hunter

In City Hunter, an action-packed drama, Lee Yoon Sung (played by Lee Min Ho) seeks revenge on the politicians responsible for his father's death years ago. While dispensing vigilante justice, he encounters Kim Na Na (played by Park Min Young), a member of the Presidential Security Service tasked with protecting his targets. Despite their conflicting roles, Yoon Sung finds himself falling for her, leading to a complex web of emotions and intrigue.

Park Min Young does a wonderful job here pulling off her role as the tough bodyguard while still exuding charm, and her chemistry with Lee Min Ho is so good, you wished there were more scenes of them together.

I’ll Go To You When The Weather Is Nice

After Mok Hae Won (played by Park Min Young) decides to leave Seoul and temporarily relocate to the countryside with her aunt, she reunites with her old high school friend, Im Eun Seob (played by Seo Kang Joon). Eun Seob has harbored feelings for Hae Won since they first met and is delighted to learn that she will be staying for a while. As they rekindle their friendship and deepen their connection, their bond blossoms into love.

Advertisement

As Park Min Young herself describes, Mok Hae Won is unlike her previous bright and cheery characters, starting the drama closed-off and carrying past hurt. Despite the setting being mostly in the coldest of winters, the love that Eun Seob shows for his first love, Hae Won, radiates warmth. His unwavering loyalty and devotion to her are among the most heartfelt in K-drama history. With Park Min Young's ability to deliver deep emotional beats, this is undoubtedly a drama worth watching!

Remember – War of the Son

In Remember: War of the Son, Jin Woo (played by Yoo Seung Ho) is a high school student when his father, a cleaner, becomes the prime suspect in the murder of a young woman after a job at the home of wealthy chaebol Nam Gyu Man (played by Namgoong Min) goes awry. Despite suffering from Alzheimer's, Jin Woo's father is wrongfully convicted, and Jin Woo vows to seek justice.

Four years later, now a lawyer armed with hyperthymesia, a perfect memory, Jin Woo teams up with lawyer Lee In Ah (played by Park Min Young) to exact revenge on Gyu Man and those who protected him. However, Jin Woo's own battle with Alzheimer's threatens to derail his quest for justice. Yoo Seung Ho and Park Min Young make such a delightful pair! Their chemistry on screen is absolutely charming!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Marry My Husband Ep 1-2 Review: Park Min Young brings revenge Webtoon to life with Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung, more