Park Seo Joon dishes on unexpected cameo in Jeon Somi's Ice Cream MV; cheekily promotes Jinny's Kitchen 2, here's HOW

Park Seo Joon, the top South Korean actor, surprised fans today by making an appearance in the famous singer Jeon Somi’s new single Ice Cream’s music video.

Park Seo Joon later took to his Instagram and shared how his unexpected cameo in Jeon Somi’s Ice Cream MV happened ‘by chance’. The actor further took the chance to cheekily promote Jinny’s Kitchen 2.

On August 2, 2024, KST, Park Seo Joon shared several behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the set of Jeon Somi’s Ice Cream music video.

The Itaewon Class actor further captioned the post dishing about his unexpected cameo in Jeon Somi’s Ice Cream saying it happened “by chance”. He asked fans to give a lot of love to the music video and check out him when he comes for a moment in it.

Park Seo Joon once again charmed by cheekily promoting Jinny’s Kitchen 2 by saying while you are checking Ice Cream MV check out today’s “broadcast of Jinny’s Kitchen 2” and check how much Twibap ice cream they sell in it.

See Park Seo Joon’s new Instagram post talking about his cameo in Jeon Somi’s Ice Cream MV here:

Meanwhile, Jeon Somi dropped a happening music video for her comeback single Ice Cream on August 2, 2024, at 1 PM KST (9:30 PM IST). The K-pop summer track captivates with its cool lyrics and groovy beats.

Watch the Ice Cream MV here with Park Seo Joon's cameo here:

Park Seo Joon is one of the top South Korean actors in the industry who has been captivating viewers with magnificent varied performances across movies and K-dramas.

He is most noted for his K-dramas She Was Pretty, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, Fight For My Way, Itaewon Class, and Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. Park Seo Joon has also delighted fans in the movies The Divine Fury, Concrete Utopia, Dream, and The Marvels.

Most recently, he was seen leading the historical mystery horror K-drama Gyeongseong Creature as Jang Tae Sang and he is set to return in season 2 soon. Additionally, he returned as a permanent cast in the Korean cooking variety show Jinny’s Kitchen 2.

