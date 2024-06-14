Park Seo Joon announces first fan meeting Seojoon’s Time in 7 years; to meet South Korean and Japanese admirers

Park Seo Joon, a top Korean film and TV actor, has some good news for his fans. The star has announced a 2024 fan meet called Seojoon’s Time, which will kick off in August. His admirers are looking forward to this highly-anticipated event, that will mark his first fan meet since 2017.

On June 13, Park Seo Joon’s agency Awesome Entertainment announced that the actor is all set to hold his 2024 fan meet Seojoon’s Time. He will kickstart this event in his home country Seoul, South Korea. On August 10, the Gyeongseong Creature actor will meet his South Korean fans at the Olympic Hall in Seoul’s Olympic Park.

From there, he will make stops in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan. Though the exact date for these two Japanese cities hasn’t been disclosed yet, it is expected the fan meeting will receive great interest in both countries.

Park Seo Joon drops vintage-themed posters and cinematic teaser for Seojoon's Time

In the posters, released for Seojoon’s Time, the actor channels a classic charm posing with his pocket watch in a vintage atmosphere, which delivers insights into the concept of this fan meet.

On this day, on his YouTube channel, Record PARK, the Korean star also unveiled a teaser for this event through cinematic frames that encapsulate his positive aura. The announcement for Park Seo Joon’s Seojoon’s Time has already piqued fans’ attention, especially since it marks his first fan meeting in 7 years.

Who is Park Seo Joon?

Park Seo Joon is a renowned face in the Korean entertainment industry, whose popularity travels beyond borders. From playing supporting characters to a leading actor in smash-hit drama, his journey is as impressive as his talents.

Over a decade, the actor established a string foothold by leading K-dramas like She Was Pretty (2015), Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016), Fight for My Way (2017), What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim? (2018), Itaewon Class (2020), Gyeongseong Creature (2023), and more.

In 2023, he also became one of the very few Korean actors to fly to Hollywood, bagging a pivotal role in The Marvels. Some of his other big-screen appearances include The Divine Fury (2019), Parasite (2019), Dream (2023), and more.

