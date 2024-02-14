Park Hyung Sik on Wooga Squad meet-up before BTS' V's military enlistment; reveals toughness of SDT unit

Park Hyung Sik and V are both part of an inner friend circle called Wooga Squad. Along with the two of them, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and Peakboy belong to this friendship group. The five members are very close to each other and often hang out together. Their goofy and adorable moments go viral frequently, leaving the fan community in good spirits.

Lately, the popular rom-com actor has been keeping busy with his latest drama, Doctor Slump's promotion. For the same reason, Park Hyung Sik appeared on an episode of Salon Drip 2, accompanying his co-actor from the drama, Park Shin Hye.

What did Park Hyung Sik reveal about BTS's V's military enlistment?

During the interview, Park Hyung Sik mentioned V and his recent military enlistment.

In the short clip, when asked if he talks about his military experience, the actor revealed that the Wooga Squad got together before the BTS member's enlistment and discussed about their experiences. He also mentioned that the other members of the squad tried to console V saying he would have it easier than them.

"There are military stories that people might not want to hear...my unit is the hardest", Park Hyung Sik said during the interview.

Watch the clip below with Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye of Doctor Slump

As the clip went viral, netizens are praising V's courage, since he is also serving the same SDT as Park Hyung Sik. BTS' fandom ARMY is also wishing for the young singer's happy and safe discharge from the military. There are also significant fan reactions, admiring the Wooga Squad's love and care for their maknae, V.

Currently, the Strong Girl Bong Soon actor is involved in promotional activities for his slice-of-life drama Doctor Slump. After 11 years of the drama The Heirs, Park Hyung Sik, and Park Shin Hye starred together once again in Doctor Slump.

BTS members' military enlistment details

All seven members of the K-pop boy group are currently under military enlistment.

Back in December 2022, shortly after his 30th birthday, Jin was the first to be called for mandatory military service, followed by J-Hope in April, and SUGA on September 22, 2023.

Amongst the remaining four members, RM and V officially started their enlistment in December 2023. Shortly after, Jimin and Jungkook followed suit.

The members of the K-pop sensation BTS are speculated to reconvene their journey in 2025.

