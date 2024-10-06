Park Shin Hye's The Judge from Hell enjoys significant rise in viewership; Jung Hae In-Jung So Min's Love Next Door keeps steady

The Judge From Hell saw an increase in viewership ratings. The drama starring Park Shin Hye is about the devil who comes to Earth to punish criminals. Jung Hae In and Jung So Min's Love Next Door maintained its viewership ratings. The romance comedy is all set to wrap up with the finale on October 6. Here is a look at the viewership ratings for this Saturday, which is October 5.

According to Nielsen Korea, The Judge From Hell earned a viewership rating of 13.1 percent. This is a significant increase for the drama as it scored 4 percent more than the previous episode. The drama tells the story of an elite judge who has a cold character, but she is actually a demon. Her real job is to send culprits who don't self-reflect to hell. She comes across as a warm and friendly detective who is smart but also carries a lot of pain. As the two meet, their lives drastically change.

Love Next Door received a viewership rating of 6.1 percent and topped its timeslot once more. It tells the story of two people who grow up together as neighbors. Jung So Min takes on the role of Baek Seok Ryu, who was always at the top of the class and always achieved what she wanted. Due to some circumstances, she ends up resigning from her high-paying job. Jung Hae In plays the successful young architect, Choi Seung Hyo.

Advertisement

Ahead of its final episode, DNA Lovers achieved 0.7 percent viewership. It revolves around a researcher who dumps her playboy boyfriend and decides to find a partner with whom she is genetically compatible. On her journey, she comes across an obstetrician-gynecologist and a firefighter. The drama explores themes of friendship, love, and life.

Iron Family scored a viewership rating on 14.4 percent. The mystery drama revolves around a three-generation family of cleaners. They come across accidental fortune with which they hope that they can better their lives. The narrative will focus on the family dynamics in the modern society.

ALSO READ: 20th Century Girl Alternate Ending: What if Byeon Woo Seok never left Kim Yoo Jung and instead got closure on his first love?