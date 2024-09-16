Jung Hae In-Jung So Min's Love Next Door takes first spot in night time slot with viewership; Romance in the House ends on high note

Love Next Door starring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min has been garnering a lot of attention because of the chemistry shared between the cats and the cute and adorable moments. The drama once again topped its time slot with high viewership ratings. Romance in the House came to an end and also enjoyed a jump in the viewership with the final episode. Here is a look at the viewership rating for Sunday, which is September 16.

According to Nielsen Korea, Love Next Door featuring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min garnered a viewership rating of 5.5 percent. Love Next Door tells the story of two people who grow up together as neighbors. Jung So Min takes on the role of Baek Seok Ryu, who was always at the top of the class and always achieved what she wanted. Due to some circumstances, she ends up resigning from her high-paying job. Jung Hae In plays the successful young architect, Choi Seung Hyo.

Romance in the House, which stars SHINee's Minho, ASTRO's Sanha and Son Na Eun, scored a viewership rating of 4.2 percent for its final episode.

The story revolves around a once-loving family that ends up separating. Byun Moo Jin and Geum Ae Yoon were happily married with two kids, Mi Rae and Hyun Jae. After Moo Jin's various attempts to start a business fail and end up affecting the family, Ae Yoo separates from him and takes custody of the children. Meanwhile, Mi Rae gets involved with Nam Tae Pyung, but he hides that he is the son of the owner of the mart she works at.

DNA Lover maintained its viewership and scored 0.6 percent. Cinderella at 2 AM, starring Shin Hyun Been and Moon Sang Min, saw a slight decrease, scoring 0.3 percent ahead of its final week. Beauty and Mr. Romantic remained the most-watched this week with an 18 percent nationwide average viewership rating.

