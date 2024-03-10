POLL: Fine, INVU, To. X, Hate That, more; VOTE for your favorite song by Girls' Generation's Taeyeon

As Girls' Generation's Taeyeon celebrates her 35th birthday today, it's the perfect moment to reflect on her illustrious career and the music that has made her a powerhouse in the K-pop industry. Taeyeon, known for her mesmerizing vocals and emotive performances, has treated fans to a plethora of solo releases, showcasing her versatility and musical depth.

From the soulful Fine to the enchanting Starlight featuring DEAN, Taeyeon's discography is a treasure trove of hits. Other notable tracks include the introspective INVU, the captivating To. X, the dynamic collaboration Hate That featuring SHINee's Key, the groovy Can't Control Myself, and the heartwarming Love You Like Crazy.

To mark this special occasion, fans are invited to participate in a poll to determine their favorite Taeyeon song among these stellar choices. Whether it's the emotional ballads that tug at the heartstrings or the lively tunes that showcase her vocal prowess, each song encapsulates a unique facet of Taeyeon's artistry.

As Taeyeon continues to evolve as an artist, fans eagerly anticipate what musical surprises she has in store.

