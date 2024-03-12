Single Inferno’s DEX to join Yoo Jae Suk and Girls’ Generation Yuri’s The Zone: Survival Mission season 3; DEETs inside

The Zone: Survival Mission is a popular variety show that starred Yoo Jae Suk and Girls' Generation’s (also known as SNSD) Yuri in its last two seasons. As the show’s original network Disney+ announced a renewed season, the added cast lineup was also revealed, sparking significant attention.

Yoo Jae Suk’s The Zone: Survival Mission to cast Single Inferno’s DEX for season 3

On March 11, Disney+ announced Single Inferno 2 fame DEX and tvN variety show DoReMi Market’s Kim Dong Hyun will be joining the upcoming season 3.

This update has taken the internet by storm as Kim Dong Hyun being a retired UFC fighter possesses extraordinary strength that would be such a treat to look forward to in this survival-concept program.

On the other hand, DEX, who rose to popularity with the hit reality TV show Single Inferno 2, showcased his physical ability during an episode of Netflix's reality show Zombieverse.

With this new update, viewers are looking forward to witnessing the added cast’s performances on The Zone: Survival Misiion’s season 3.

Meanwhile, DEX and Kim Dong Hyun will be joined by last season’s stars Yoo Jae Suk and Yuri of SNSD. The MC of the nation will bombard the team with his sweet advice, while Yuri will partner up with DEX to create a new chemistry.

According to reports, all the cast members already share a good bond, which will be a bonus point for this survival variety show.

More about The Zone: Survival Mission and its upcoming season 3

The Zone: Survival Mission is a unique variety program developed with the concept of survival during eight different simulations of future apocalypses including a zombie outbreak.

The variety show premiered on September 8, 2022, through the Disney+ network. The first and second seasons of the show were attended by SNSD member Yuri, popular MC Yoo Jae Suk, and his Running Man co-star Lee Kwang Soo. Yuri was selected as the captain of these previous seasons when she led the remaining members through the direction of survival.

As announced by the production team, the upcoming season 3 is titled REAL & FAKE, depicting a new simulation where real-like-fakes and fake-like-reals co-exist and the mission has to be carried out cleverly through the elements.

The new season is guaranteed to deliver better chemistry amongst the participants and a large-scale production, that is worth waiting for.

The Zone: Survival Mission season 3 is now slated to release sometime in the second half of 2024. The detailed release plan will be revealed soon.

